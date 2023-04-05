Advanced search
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:09:53 2023-04-05 am EDT
148.65 DKK   +0.34%
Tryg A/S will publish Q1 results 2023 and hosts a conference call on 20 April 2023
GL
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Resolutions from Tryg A/S' annual general meeting 2023 (AGM)
GL
Tryg A/S will publish Q1 results 2023 and hosts a conference call on 20 April 2023

04/05/2023 | 04:40am EDT
Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1 results for 2023 on 20 April 2023 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 20 April 2023
Time 10:00 CET
 

Dial-in numbers

 

 

Pin code 		+45 (DK) 78 76 84 90

+44 (UK) 203 769 6819

+1 (US) 646 787 0157

560768

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

