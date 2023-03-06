Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Tryg A/S
  News
  Summary
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:12:36 2023-03-06 am EST
154.35 DKK   -0.19%
Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates potential SEK/NOK/DKK Restricted Tier 1 PNC5 Notes (corrected text with reference to the purchase of the Existing Notes)
GL
Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates potential SEK/NOK/DKK Restricted Tier 1 PNC[5] Notes
GL
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates potential SEK/NOK/DKK Restricted Tier 1 PNC5 Notes (corrected text with reference to the purchase of the Existing Notes)

03/06/2023 | 03:35am EST
Tryg Forsikring A/S (the “Issuer”), rated A1 by Moody’s, has mandated Danske Bank and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a digital fixed income investor meeting on Monday 6 March 2023 at 14:00 CET, and to explore subsequent issuance of one or more Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (the “Notes”). The Notes may be denominated in any of the Nordic currencies and carry a fixed and/or variable rate of interest for the targeted 5 year maturity to first call, subject to market conditions. The Notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and will feature a principal write-down loss absorption mechanism with a discretionary reinstatement condition.

In connection with the contemplated issuance of the Notes, the Issuer is contemplating to purchase some or all of its outstanding SEK 700,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (kapitalbeviser) with ISIN DK0030418249 (the “Existing Notes”) on the secondary market. Any purchase by the Issuer of Existing Notes will be executed in the absolute and sole discretion and determination of the Issuer and any such purchase shall be conditional upon (i) the successful completion of the issuance and settlement of the Notes, (ii) receipt by the Issuer of the proceeds of the issuance of the Notes, (iii) that the Issuer’s purchase of the Existing Notes is funded out of the proceeds of the Notes and (iv) the satisfaction of each of the Redemption and Purchase Conditions as set out and as defined in the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes (together the “Purchase Conditions”). The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has given its pre-approval to the Issuer’s purchase of the Existing Notes. The purchase price for any such purchase of Existing Notes will be announced when determined by the Issuer, expectedly in conjunction with the announcement of pricing of the contemplated issue of the Notes.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market / No PRIIPs KID: The target investors of the Notes are only eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No packaged retail and insurance-based investment products ("PRIIPs") key information document ("KID") has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 37 770 M 5 381 M 5 381 M
Net income 2023 4 780 M 681 M 681 M
Net Debt 2023 4 181 M 596 M 596 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 5,11%
Capitalization 97 354 M 13 871 M 13 871 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 518
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TRYG A/S
Duration : Period :
Tryg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRYG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 154,65 DKK
Average target price 185,91 DKK
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Mikael Kärrsten Head-Group PPU
Lars Ulrik Bonde Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S-6.47%13 871
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION12.25%85 226
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-1.35%20 713
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-1.22%7 657
PORTO SEGURO S.A.11.02%3 160
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.36.34%2 523