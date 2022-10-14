Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
US Basketball
Education
Boats
Europe's family businesses
The Golden Age of Video Games
Smart City
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Financial Data
Artificial Intelligence
Water
Hydrogen
Cybersecurity
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Tryg A/S
News
Summary
TRYG
DK0060636678
TRYG A/S
(TRYG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04:16 2022-10-14 am EDT
152.68
DKK
-0.18%
03:57a
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
GL
03:56a
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
AQ
10/13
Global markets live: EasyJet, Delta Air Lines, Blackrock, Chevron, Boeing...
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
10/14/2022 | 03:57am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Today, 14 October 2022, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 1.58.
Attachment
Tryg shares are traded ex_dividend
All news about TRYG A/S
03:57a
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
GL
03:56a
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
AQ
10/13
Global markets live: EasyJet, Delta Air Lines, Blackrock, Chevron, B..
10/13
Transcript : Tryg A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 13, 2022
CI
10/13
Tryg A/S – Q1-Q3 report 2022
GL
10/13
Tryg A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/10
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
10/10
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
10/07
TRYG A/S : Share buyback
CO
10/06
Consensus estimates on Tryg A/S
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRYG A/S
2021
Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Diageo, Hays, NatWest, Pag..
2021
Analyst recommendations: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Micro..
2021
RSA Insurance : S&P to Maintain CreditWatch Negative on RSA Insurance's A ..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
DKK
USD
Sales 2022
33 595 M
4 411 M
4 411 M
Net income 2022
2 366 M
311 M
311 M
Net Debt 2022
4 263 M
560 M
560 M
P/E ratio 2022
42,1x
Yield 2022
4,11%
Capitalization
97 903 M
12 856 M
12 856 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,04x
EV / Sales 2023
2,76x
Nbr of Employees
6 283
Free-Float
99,7%
More Financials
Chart TRYG A/S
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRYG A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
152,95 DKK
Average target price
184,62 DKK
Spread / Average Target
20,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe
Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen
Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola
Chairman
Lars Ulrik Bonde
Chief Operating Officer & Group EVP-Private
Mari Thjømøe
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S
-5.29%
12 856
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
18.27%
71 605
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
29.04%
23 263
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
-39.86%
6 335
PORTO SEGURO S.A.
3.01%
2 647
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION
-43.16%
1 670
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave