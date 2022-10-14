Advanced search
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
  Report
2022-10-14
152.68 DKK   -0.18%
03:57aTryg shares are traded ex-dividend
GL
03:56aTryg shares are traded ex-dividend
AQ
10/13Global markets live: EasyJet, Delta Air Lines, Blackrock, Chevron, Boeing...
MS
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend

10/14/2022 | 03:57am EDT
Today, 14 October 2022, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 1.58.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 33 595 M 4 411 M 4 411 M
Net income 2022 2 366 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2022 4 263 M 560 M 560 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 97 903 M 12 856 M 12 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 6 283
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 152,95 DKK
Average target price 184,62 DKK
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Lars Ulrik Bonde Chief Operating Officer & Group EVP-Private
Mari Thjømøe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S-5.29%12 856
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION18.27%71 605
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED29.04%23 263
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-39.86%6 335
PORTO SEGURO S.A.3.01%2 647
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-43.16%1 670