Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Tryg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  11:59:30 2023-03-16 am EDT
145.35 DKK   -0.14%
02:22pTryghedsGruppen smba's candidates for Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board
GL
03/13Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
03/13Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TryghedsGruppen smba's candidates for Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board

03/16/2023 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In continuation of Tryg’s notice of the annual general meeting on 30 March 2023 at 15:00 CEST (announcement no. 12-2023), TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following three candidates for election to Tryg’s Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:

Jørn Rise Andersen

Claus Wistoft

Anne Kaltoft

CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg.com will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 17 March 2023.

Attachment


All news about TRYG A/S
02:22pTryghedsGruppen smba's candidates for Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board
GL
03/13Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
03/13Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
03/07Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes
GL
03/07Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes
AQ
03/07Determination of purchase price
AQ
03/06Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates potential SEK/NOK/DKK Restricted Tier 1 PNC5 Notes (correc..
GL
03/06Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates potential SEK/NOK/DKK Restricted Tier 1 PNC[5] Notes
GL
03/06Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
03/02Notice of the annual general meeting of Tryg A/S
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRYG A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 770 M 5 348 M 5 348 M
Net income 2023 4 780 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2023 4 181 M 592 M 592 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 5,43%
Capitalization 91 453 M 12 948 M 12 948 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 518
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TRYG A/S
Duration : Period :
Tryg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRYG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 145,55 DKK
Average target price 185,91 DKK
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Mikael Kärrsten Head-Group PPU
Lars Ulrik Bonde Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S-11.97%12 948
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION4.12%79 064
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED0.54%21 111
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-11.25%6 920
PORTO SEGURO S.A.7.82%2 993
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.28%2 284