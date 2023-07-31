Tryp Therapeutics Inc. is a Canada-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing psilocybin-related molecules, including TRP-8803, for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. The Company's lead development program, Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN) program, is designed to treat neuropsychiatric disorders through the dosing of formulations of synthetic psilocybin. The primary indications for its PFN are in the areas of chronic pain, including fibromyalgia, phantom limb pain and complex regional pain syndrome, and eating disorders, including binge eating and hypothalamic obesity. The Company's product pipeline includes TRP-8802 and TRP-8803. TRP-8803 uses a formulation and route of administration to improve the patient experience. The Company is also engaged in developing a formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas.