    TRYP   CA89854F1062

TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC.

(TRYP)
Tryp Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

08/03/2021 | 07:10am EDT
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways, announced today that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference.

The conference will be held virtually on August 10-12, 2021. Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO of Tryp, will provide an overview of the business and its pipeline including Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN™) program for chronic pain and eating disorder indications.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

When: Tuesday, August 10th
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
Please Register: HERE

About Tryp Therapeutics:

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN™) program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of chronic pain and eating disorder indications. The company has announced upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials with the University of Michigan and the University of Florida to evaluate its drug products for fibromyalgia and eating disorders, respectively. Tryp is also developing a proprietary psilocybin-based product, TRP-8803, that uses a novel formulation and method of delivery to improve the patient experience.

For more information, please contact us:

1-833-811-TRYP (8797)

investors@tryptherapeutics.com

www.tryptherapeutics.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91890


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,46 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net cash 2020 1,01 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,5 M 23,6 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory M. McKee Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Gilligan President & Chief Science Officer
Luke Hayes Chief Financial Officer
Thomas D'Orazio Chief Operating Officer
Gage P. Jull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC.-18.67%24
MODERNA, INC.231.78%139 174
LONZA GROUP AG25.60%58 688
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.03%47 386
CELLTRION, INC.-26.60%31 285
SEAGEN INC.-11.93%28 062