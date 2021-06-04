TS Innovation Acquisitions : Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Latch, Inc (Form 8-K)

TS Innovation Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve

Business Combination with Latch, Inc.

Nasdaq Ticker Symbol to Become 'LTCH' starting on June 7, 2021

NEW YORK, JUNE 3, 2021 - TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TSIA), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of leading global real estate developer, owner and investor Tishman Speyer, announced today that its stockholders have approved its business combination with Latch, Inc. (Latch), maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform LatchOS.

At a special meeting of TSIA stockholders held today, approximately 98% of the votes cast, representing approximately 69% of TSIA's outstanding shares, approved the proposed business combination with Latch.

Following an anticipated closing on June 4, 2021, the combined company's common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and will begin trading under the ticker symbols 'LTCH' and 'LTCHW', respectively, on June 7, 2021. Latch expects to receive $453 million in cash, net of fees and expenses to be funded in conjunction with the closing of the business combination, which includes $190 million from a previously-announced private placement.

The proceeds will be used to fund growth initiatives, including increasing the number of units on its platform, spreading to new geographies and expanding to additional asset classes. Latch recently announced the launch of LatchOS for Offices and Latch Visitor Express at Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building and Brookfield Place. Latch recently reported strong operating and financing performance during the first quarter of 2021 with a sharp acceleration in bookings and net revenue.

'Our vision, from day one, has been to leverage Tishman Speyer's global real estate platform and investment expertise in support of an innovative technology company poised for exponential growth,' said TSIA CEO and Chairman Rob Speyer, who also serves as the President and CEO of Tishman Speyer. 'We are grateful to our stockholders for sharing our confidence in Latch's exceptional leadership team and differentiated business model. We look forward to continuing to serve as an accelerator, thought partner and incubator to Latch.'

A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2021.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Tishman Speyer Properties, L.P. ('Tishman Speyer'), a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 28 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America, has sponsored TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. through its affiliate TS Innovation Acquisitions Sponsor, L.L.C.