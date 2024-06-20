Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

June 20, 2024

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risks described from time to time in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's (TEN) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in TEN's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should be considered carefully and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such

forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date of this presentation, and TEN undertakes no duty to update this information. 2

Crisis-Resistant Growth Model Spanning Four Decades

_______________________________________________________________

Million (dwt)

Far East Crisis

9/11 Crisis

Credit Crisis

Covid

Ukrainian

Crisis

Crisis

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

3

Diversified Fleet - Secured Revenues - Market Upside - Greenship Growth

_______________________________________________________________

SUEZMAX

AFRAMAX

Dwt

Built

Yard

Hull

Ice Class/Other

1

Ulysses

300,000

2016

South Korea

DH

2

Dias I

300,000

2020

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

3

Hercules

300,000

2017

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

4

Artemis Voyager

158,000

2020

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

5

Apollo Voyager

158,000

2020

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

6

Poppy S

157,583

2018

South Korea

DH

Super Eco

7

Eurovision

158,000

2013

South Korea

DH

8

Euro

158,000

2012

South Korea

DH

9

Antarctic

(1)

163,216

2007

South Korea

DH

1A

10

Arctic

(1)

163,216

2007

South Korea

DH

1A

11

Alaska

(1)

163,250

2006

South Korea

DH

1A

12

Archangel

(1)

163,216

2006

South Korea

DH

1A

13

NB TBN

157,000

2025

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

14

NB TBN

157,000

2025

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

15

Decathlon

158,000

2012

South Korea

DH

16

Dimitris P

158,000

2011

South Korea

DH

17

Spyros K

158,000

2011

South Korea

DH

18

Pentathlon

158,000

2009

South Korea

DH

19

Caribbean Voyager

115,000

2020

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

20

Mediterranean Voyager

115,000

2019

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted

21

Bergen TS

112,700

2017

South Korea

DH

22

Sola TS

112,700

2017

South Korea

DH

1B

23

Oslo TS

112,700

2017

South Korea

DH

1B

24

Stavanger TS

112,700

2017

South Korea

DH

1B

25

Marathon TS

112,700

2017

South Korea

DH

1B

26

Parthenon TS

112,700

2016

South Korea

DH

27

Leontios H

112,700

2016

South Korea

DH

28

Thomas Zafiras

112,700

2016

South Korea

DH

29

Elias Tsakos

112,700

2016

South Korea

DH

30

Uraga Princess

105,344

2010

Japan

DH

31

Sapporo Princess

105,354

2010

Japan

DH

32

Asahi Princess

105,372

2009

Japan

DH

33

Maria Princess

105,392

2008

Japan

DH

34

Aspen

112,460

2019

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted / 1A

35

Alpes

112,460

2018

South Korea

DH

Scrubber Fitted / 1A

36

Ise Princess

105,361

2009

Japan

DH

37

Sakura Princess

(1)

105,365

2007

Japan

DH

As at June 20th , 2024: Fixed TC / TC w/Profit Share / Spot

NBs

  1. Sale & Leaseback
  2. 51% owned

LR2 AFRAMAX DF

PANAMAX LR1

SHUTTLE TANKERS LNG HANDY MR

  1. Ithaki DF
  2. Chios DF
  3. Ran DF
  4. Njord DF
  5. DF Montmartre
  6. DF Mystras
  7. Propontis
  8. Promitheas
  9. Sunrise
  10. Sunray
  11. Chantal
  12. World Harmony
  13. Selini (2)
  14. Salamina (2)
  15. Selecao
  16. Socrates
  17. NB TBN
  18. NB TBN
  19. NB TBN
  20. NB TBN
  21. NB TBN
  22. Andes
  23. NB TBN
  24. NB TBN
  25. Byzantion (2)
  26. Bosporos (2)
  27. Andromeda
  28. Aegeas
  29. Maria Energy
  30. Tenergy (1)
  31. Anfield
  32. Paris 24
  33. Athens 04
  34. Porto
  35. Lisboa
  36. Rio 2016
  37. Brasil 2014

Dwt

Built

Yard

Hull

Ice Class/Other

115,000

2024

South Korea

DH

LNG Powered

115,000

2024

South Korea

DH

LNG Powered

115,000

2023

South Korea

DH

LNG Powered

115,000

2023

South Korea

DH

LNG Powered

110,000

2023

PRC

DH

LNG Powered

110,000

2023

PRC

DH

LNG Powered

117,055

2006

South Korea

DH

1A

117,055

2006

South Korea

DH

1A

74,000

2016

South Korea

DH

74,000

2016

South Korea

DH

74,329

2009

South Korea

DH

74,200

2009

South Korea

DH

74,296

2009

South Korea

DH

74,251

2009

South Korea

DH

74,296

2008

South Korea

DH

74,327

2008

South Korea

DH

73,500

2028

PRC

DH

Scrubber Fitted

73,500

2028

PRC

DH

Scrubber Fitted

73,500

2028

PRC

DH

Scrubber Fitted

73,500

2028

PRC

DH

Scrubber Fitted

75,000

2027

PRC

DH

Scrubber Fitted

68,439

2003

Japan

DH

50,000

2026

PRC

DH

Scrubber Fitted

50,000

2026

PRC

DH

Scrubber Fitted

37,275

2007

South Korea

DH

1B

37,275

2007

South Korea

DH

1B

37,061

2007

South Korea

DH

1A

37,061

2007

South Korea

DH

1A

86,000

2016

South Korea

DH

3

174,000m

81,479

2021

South Korea

DH

3

174,000m

154,850

2026

South Korea

DH

DP2

154,350

2025

South Korea

DH

DP2

154,350

2025

South Korea

DH

DP2

155,000

2022

South Korea

DH

DP2

157,000

2017

South Korea

DH

DP2

157,000

2013

South Korea

DH

DP2

157,000

2013

South Korea

DH

DP2

29 out of 62 Vessels in the Water or 47% with Market Exposure (Spot + TC P/S)

51 out of 62 Vessels in the Water or 82% in Secured Revenue Contracts (TC + TC P/S)

4

Capital Markets Access - Successful Countercyclical Growth

_______________________________________________________________

1 yr VLCC TC Rates

$92m

$105m

$85m

$86m

1993-1996

$100,000

$65m

$35m

$130m +

$125m

$50m

$28m

$115m

$80,000

$70,000

Mar. 02

May. 04

Oct. 10

12May

May.13

13Sep.

14Jan.

$50m

Mar.17

Jun.18

Sep. 19

14Apr.

$150m

Fleet from 4

$60,000

vessels in 1993

$50,000

(start of Company -

Oslo

$40,000

Stock Exchange) to

12 in 1996

$30,000

$20,000

$10,000

15

Apr.

Iraq War

Credit Crisis

Covid-19

UKR War

$0

$88m

4

22

46

Common Shares

Preferred Shares

74

Preferred Shares Redeemed at Par

Source: Clarkson Research Studies

5

Timely Acquisitions => Q1 2024 B/E rates (B/E after OpEx, G&A, Int. and Depreciation)

_______________________________________________________________

VLCC

SUEZMAX

AFRAMAX

AFRAMAX

LR2

PANAMAX

LR1

HANDYSIZE

LNG

DP2

SHUTTLE

$31,304

$23,998

$21,408

$21,789

$18,895

$13,525

$53,015

$37,004

$175,000,000

EUAs

$150,000,000

Spot

$125,000,000

$100,000,000

$75,000,000

Charter

$50,000,000

Time

Expenses

$25,000,000

$0

Every $1,000pd Increase in Spot Rates has a Positive $0.14 Impact in Annual EPS

(Based on Current Vessels in Spot Contracts Only and Q1 2024 Common Shares Outstanding)

Note:

Spot net of Voyage Expenses (including EUAs)

Expenses = Opex +Finance Expenses+ Commissions + Overheads + Charter Hire - Interest Income

7

Managing Bank Debt and Fleet Growth an Integral Part of Strategy

_______________________________________________________________

In millions

$1,800

$1,753 $1,751

$1,750

-$2m

$1,700

$1,650

-$156m

$1,595

$1,600

$1,534

$1,550

-$61m

$1,500

$1,503

$1,500

-$34

+$99m

$1,450

$1,410

$1,404

$1,400

-$127m

$1,373

+$37m

-$6m

$1,350

$1,300

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 Q1

$250 million total debt reduction since Dec. 2016 peak

$188 million at par repayment of Series B, C and D Preferred Shares between 2019-2023 and $23 million in Privately Placed Preferred Shares between 2022 - 2023 totaling $211 million

Net Debt to Capital (31/03/24): 44.1%

8

NOTE: Total debt balances include deferred charges and exclude a financial lease obligation of $156.7 million (after deferred finance costs)

Sale & Purchase Activity Cornerstone of TEN's Fleet Renewal Efforts

_______________________________________________________________

Since 1/1/2023:

Divestments

  • 13 vessels Sold
    • 1 x LNG Carrier
    • 2 x Suezmax
    • 2 x Aframax
    • 6 x MR Product
    • 2 x Handy Product

Growth

  • 21 vessels Contracted/Acquired
    • 3 x NB DP2 Shuttle
    • 2 x NB Suezmax
    • 5 x NB LR1 Panamax
    • 2 x NB MR Product
    • 4 x NB DF LR2 (Delivered)
    • 2 x DF LR2 (Delivered)
    • 2 x Aframax (Delivered)
    • 1 x Suezmax (Delivered)

Average Age:

17.5 years

Average Age:

1.0 years

Total DWT:

1.0 million

Total DWT:

2.3 million

9

Historical Solid Performance - Healthy Liquidity

_______________________________________________________________

Expressed in million USD

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

Av. Number of Vessels

27.3

26.1

33.8

41.7

44.1

46.6

46.1

47.8

47.9

47.5

Total Revenues

$318

$296

$428

$501

$623

$445

$408

$395

$394

$418

Net Income / (Loss)

$129.7

$127.3

$158.4

$114.2

$168.4

$42.6

$3.2

$(55.1)

$(33.8)

$(9.2)

Adj. EBITDA

$198

$215

$303

$345

$377

$195

$183

$109

$115

$132

Cash & Cash equivalents

$117

$146

$179

$189

$321

$304

$284

$183

$162

$173

Vessels' net book value

$636

$711

$1,459

$1,928

$2,155

$2,131

$2,262

$2,236

$2,088

$2,173

Net Debt/Cap

32%

32%

56%

59%

57%

57%

56%

59%

58%

55%

Expressed in million USD

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Q1

Av. Number of Vessels

49.0

49.2

52.6

62.5

64.3

64.2

65.0

65.4

65.5

59.5

60.9

Total Revenues

$501

$588

$482

$529

$530

$597

$644

$546

$860

$890

$202

Net Income / (Loss)

$33.5

$156.2

$55.7

$20.4

$(32.9)

$42.7

$59.2

$(59.2)

$204

$327

$54

Adj. EBITDA

$179

$292

$205

$216

$191

$257

$267

$115

$396

$490

$101

Cash & Cash

$214

$305

$198

$203

$220

$198

$172

$127

$309

$377

$344

equivalents

Vessels' net book value

$2,199

$2,053

$2,677

$3,028

$2,829

$2,633

$2,615

$2,402

$2,580

$2,600

$2,785

Net Debt/Cap

51%

44%

53%

51%

48%

48%

48%

49%

46%

42%

44%

10

