Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation
June 20, 2024
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risks described from time to time in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's (TEN) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in TEN's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should be considered carefully and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date of this presentation, and TEN undertakes no duty to update this information. 2
Crisis-Resistant Growth Model Spanning Four Decades
_______________________________________________________________
Million (dwt)
Far East Crisis
9/11 Crisis
Credit Crisis
Covid
Ukrainian
Crisis
Crisis
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
3
Diversified Fleet - Secured Revenues - Market Upside - Greenship Growth
_______________________________________________________________
SUEZMAX
AFRAMAX
Dwt
Built
Yard
Hull
Ice Class/Other
1
Ulysses
300,000
2016
South Korea
DH
2
Dias I
300,000
2020
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
3
Hercules
300,000
2017
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
4
Artemis Voyager
158,000
2020
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
5
Apollo Voyager
158,000
2020
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
6
Poppy S
157,583
2018
South Korea
DH
Super Eco
7
Eurovision
158,000
2013
South Korea
DH
8
Euro
158,000
2012
South Korea
DH
9
Antarctic
(1)
163,216
2007
South Korea
DH
1A
10
Arctic
(1)
163,216
2007
South Korea
DH
1A
11
Alaska
(1)
163,250
2006
South Korea
DH
1A
12
Archangel
(1)
163,216
2006
South Korea
DH
1A
13
NB TBN
157,000
2025
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
14
NB TBN
157,000
2025
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
15
Decathlon
158,000
2012
South Korea
DH
16
Dimitris P
158,000
2011
South Korea
DH
17
Spyros K
158,000
2011
South Korea
DH
18
Pentathlon
158,000
2009
South Korea
DH
19
Caribbean Voyager
115,000
2020
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
20
Mediterranean Voyager
115,000
2019
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted
21
Bergen TS
112,700
2017
South Korea
DH
22
Sola TS
112,700
2017
South Korea
DH
1B
23
Oslo TS
112,700
2017
South Korea
DH
1B
24
Stavanger TS
112,700
2017
South Korea
DH
1B
25
Marathon TS
112,700
2017
South Korea
DH
1B
26
Parthenon TS
112,700
2016
South Korea
DH
27
Leontios H
112,700
2016
South Korea
DH
28
Thomas Zafiras
112,700
2016
South Korea
DH
29
Elias Tsakos
112,700
2016
South Korea
DH
30
Uraga Princess
105,344
2010
Japan
DH
31
Sapporo Princess
105,354
2010
Japan
DH
32
Asahi Princess
105,372
2009
Japan
DH
33
Maria Princess
105,392
2008
Japan
DH
34
Aspen
112,460
2019
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted / 1A
35
Alpes
112,460
2018
South Korea
DH
Scrubber Fitted / 1A
36
Ise Princess
105,361
2009
Japan
DH
37
Sakura Princess
(1)
105,365
2007
Japan
DH
As at June 20th , 2024: Fixed TC / TC w/Profit Share / Spot
NBs
- Sale & Leaseback
- 51% owned
LR2 AFRAMAX DF
PANAMAX LR1
SHUTTLE TANKERS LNG HANDY MR
- Ithaki DF
- Chios DF
- Ran DF
- Njord DF
- DF Montmartre
- DF Mystras
- Propontis
- Promitheas
- Sunrise
- Sunray
- Chantal
- World Harmony
- Selini (2)
- Salamina (2)
- Selecao
- Socrates
- NB TBN
- NB TBN
- NB TBN
- NB TBN
- NB TBN
- Andes
- NB TBN
- NB TBN
- Byzantion (2)
- Bosporos (2)
- Andromeda
- Aegeas
- Maria Energy
- Tenergy (1)
- Anfield
- Paris 24
- Athens 04
- Porto
- Lisboa
- Rio 2016
- Brasil 2014
Dwt
Built
Yard
Hull
Ice Class/Other
115,000
2024
South Korea
DH
LNG Powered
115,000
2024
South Korea
DH
LNG Powered
115,000
2023
South Korea
DH
LNG Powered
115,000
2023
South Korea
DH
LNG Powered
110,000
2023
PRC
DH
LNG Powered
110,000
2023
PRC
DH
LNG Powered
117,055
2006
South Korea
DH
1A
117,055
2006
South Korea
DH
1A
74,000
2016
South Korea
DH
74,000
2016
South Korea
DH
74,329
2009
South Korea
DH
74,200
2009
South Korea
DH
74,296
2009
South Korea
DH
74,251
2009
South Korea
DH
74,296
2008
South Korea
DH
74,327
2008
South Korea
DH
73,500
2028
PRC
DH
Scrubber Fitted
73,500
2028
PRC
DH
Scrubber Fitted
73,500
2028
PRC
DH
Scrubber Fitted
73,500
2028
PRC
DH
Scrubber Fitted
75,000
2027
PRC
DH
Scrubber Fitted
68,439
2003
Japan
DH
50,000
2026
PRC
DH
Scrubber Fitted
50,000
2026
PRC
DH
Scrubber Fitted
37,275
2007
South Korea
DH
1B
37,275
2007
South Korea
DH
1B
37,061
2007
South Korea
DH
1A
37,061
2007
South Korea
DH
1A
86,000
2016
South Korea
DH
3
174,000m
81,479
2021
South Korea
DH
3
174,000m
154,850
2026
South Korea
DH
DP2
154,350
2025
South Korea
DH
DP2
154,350
2025
South Korea
DH
DP2
155,000
2022
South Korea
DH
DP2
157,000
2017
South Korea
DH
DP2
157,000
2013
South Korea
DH
DP2
157,000
2013
South Korea
DH
DP2
29 out of 62 Vessels in the Water or 47% with Market Exposure (Spot + TC P/S)
51 out of 62 Vessels in the Water or 82% in Secured Revenue Contracts (TC + TC P/S)
4
Capital Markets Access - Successful Countercyclical Growth
_______________________________________________________________
1 yr VLCC TC Rates
$92m
$105m
$85m
$86m
1993-1996
$100,000
$65m
$35m
$130m +
$125m
$50m
$28m
$115m
$80,000
$70,000
Mar. 02
May. 04
Oct. 10
12May
May.13
13Sep.
14Jan.
$50m
Mar.17
Jun.18
Sep. 19
14Apr.
$150m
Fleet from 4
$60,000
vessels in 1993
$50,000
(start of Company -
Oslo
$40,000
Stock Exchange) to
12 in 1996
$30,000
$20,000
$10,000
15
Apr.
Iraq War
Credit Crisis
Covid-19
UKR War
$0
$88m
4
22
46
Common Shares
Preferred Shares
74
Preferred Shares Redeemed at Par
Source: Clarkson Research Studies
5
Timely Acquisitions => Q1 2024 B/E rates (B/E after OpEx, G&A, Int. and Depreciation)
_______________________________________________________________
VLCC
SUEZMAX
AFRAMAX
AFRAMAX
LR2
PANAMAX
LR1
HANDYSIZE
LNG
DP2
SHUTTLE
$31,304
$23,998
$21,408
$21,789
$18,895
$13,525
$53,015
$37,004
$175,000,000
EUAs
$150,000,000
Spot
$125,000,000
$100,000,000
$75,000,000
Charter
$50,000,000
Time
Expenses
$25,000,000
$0
Every $1,000pd Increase in Spot Rates has a Positive $0.14 Impact in Annual EPS
(Based on Current Vessels in Spot Contracts Only and Q1 2024 Common Shares Outstanding)
Note:
Spot net of Voyage Expenses (including EUAs)
Expenses = Opex +Finance Expenses+ Commissions + Overheads + Charter Hire - Interest Income
7
Managing Bank Debt and Fleet Growth an Integral Part of Strategy
_______________________________________________________________
In millions
$1,800
$1,753 $1,751
$1,750
-$2m
$1,700
$1,650
-$156m
$1,595
$1,600
$1,534
$1,550
-$61m
$1,500
$1,503
$1,500
-$34
+$99m
$1,450
$1,410
$1,404
$1,400
-$127m
$1,373
+$37m
-$6m
$1,350
$1,300
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 Q1
❑ $250 million total debt reduction since Dec. 2016 peak
❑ $188 million at par repayment of Series B, C and D Preferred Shares between 2019-2023 and $23 million in Privately Placed Preferred Shares between 2022 - 2023 totaling $211 million
❑ Net Debt to Capital (31/03/24): 44.1%
8
NOTE: Total debt balances include deferred charges and exclude a financial lease obligation of $156.7 million (after deferred finance costs)
Sale & Purchase Activity Cornerstone of TEN's Fleet Renewal Efforts
_______________________________________________________________
Since 1/1/2023:
Divestments
- 13 vessels Sold
- 1 x LNG Carrier
- 2 x Suezmax
- 2 x Aframax
- 6 x MR Product
- 2 x Handy Product
Growth
- 21 vessels Contracted/Acquired
- 3 x NB DP2 Shuttle
- 2 x NB Suezmax
- 5 x NB LR1 Panamax
- 2 x NB MR Product
- 4 x NB DF LR2 (Delivered)
- 2 x DF LR2 (Delivered)
- 2 x Aframax (Delivered)
- 1 x Suezmax (Delivered)
Average Age:
17.5 years
Average Age:
1.0 years
Total DWT:
1.0 million
Total DWT:
2.3 million
9
Historical Solid Performance - Healthy Liquidity
_______________________________________________________________
Expressed in million USD
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
Av. Number of Vessels
27.3
26.1
33.8
41.7
44.1
46.6
46.1
47.8
47.9
47.5
Total Revenues
$318
$296
$428
$501
$623
$445
$408
$395
$394
$418
Net Income / (Loss)
$129.7
$127.3
$158.4
$114.2
$168.4
$42.6
$3.2
$(55.1)
$(33.8)
$(9.2)
Adj. EBITDA
$198
$215
$303
$345
$377
$195
$183
$109
$115
$132
Cash & Cash equivalents
$117
$146
$179
$189
$321
$304
$284
$183
$162
$173
Vessels' net book value
$636
$711
$1,459
$1,928
$2,155
$2,131
$2,262
$2,236
$2,088
$2,173
Net Debt/Cap
32%
32%
56%
59%
57%
57%
56%
59%
58%
55%
Expressed in million USD
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1
Av. Number of Vessels
49.0
49.2
52.6
62.5
64.3
64.2
65.0
65.4
65.5
59.5
60.9
Total Revenues
$501
$588
$482
$529
$530
$597
$644
$546
$860
$890
$202
Net Income / (Loss)
$33.5
$156.2
$55.7
$20.4
$(32.9)
$42.7
$59.2
$(59.2)
$204
$327
$54
Adj. EBITDA
$179
$292
$205
$216
$191
$257
$267
$115
$396
$490
$101
Cash & Cash
$214
$305
$198
$203
$220
$198
$172
$127
$309
$377
$344
equivalents
Vessels' net book value
$2,199
$2,053
$2,677
$3,028
$2,829
$2,633
$2,615
$2,402
$2,580
$2,600
$2,785
Net Debt/Cap
51%
44%
53%
51%
48%
48%
48%
49%
46%
42%
44%
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TEN - Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 14:08:07 UTC.