Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a Greece-based provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through the maritime transportation of liquid energy-related products segment. The Company's fleet consists of 70 vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling more than 7 million dwt. It includes VLCC, Aframax, Panamax, handysize, handymax tankers, LNG carrier, and DP2 shuttle tankers, which allows the Company to serve its customers' international petroleum product and crude oil transportation needs.