    TNP   BMG9108L1735

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED

(TNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares

05/07/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
ATHENS, Greece, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series D Preferred Shares”; NYSE; TNPPRD) and the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred Shares”; NYSE; TNPPRE).

The dividend on the Series D and Series E is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date on February 28, 2021 through May 27, 2021.

The dividend on the Series D and E Preferred Shares will be paid on May 28, 2021 to all holders of record of Series D and E Preferred Shares as of May 25, 2021. Dividends on the Series D and E Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 28th day (unless the 28th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN’s board of directors. This is the 24th dividend on the Series D and the 17th dividend on the Series E since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 3,424,803 Series D and 4,600,000 Series E Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 439 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,15x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,33 $
Last Close Price 10,00 $
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikolas Panagiotis Tsakos President, CEO & Executive Director
Paul Durham Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
George V. Saroglou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Aristides A. N. Patrinos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED24.53%182
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.20.00%3 919
BW LPG LIMITED2.29%1 002
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.11.28%998
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.60.95%983
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP27.76%641