Tsakos Energy Navigation : 1st Quarter 2021 Conference Call Presentation
Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation
June 29, 2021
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risks described from time to time in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's (TEN) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in TEN's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should be considered carefully and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date of this presentation, and TEN undertakes no duty to update this information.
2
Crisis-Resistant Growth Model Spanning Four Decades
8
Far East Crisis
9/11 Crisis
Credit Crisis
Meets…
COVID Crisis
7
6
(dwt)
5
Million
4
3
2
1
0
Diversified Fleet - Secured Revenues - Market Upside
CRUDE TANKERS
Dwt
Built
Yard
Hull
Ice Class/Other
VLCC
1
Hercules
300,000
2017
South Korean
DH
2
Ulysses
300,000
2016
South Korean
DH
3
Artemis Voyager
158,000
2020
South Korean
DH
4
Apollo Voyager
158,000
2020
South Korean
DH
5
Arctic
(1)
163,216
2007
South Korean
DH
1A
6
Euro
158,000
2012
South Korean
DH
7
Spyros K
158,000
2011
South Korean
DH
SUEZMAX
8
Dimitris P
158,000
2011
South Korean
DH
9
Pentathlon
158,000
2009
South Korean
DH
10
Eurovision
158,000
2013
South Korean
DH
11
Antarctic
(1)
163,216
2007
South Korean
DH
1A
12
Archangel
(1)
163,216
2006
South Korean
DH
1A
13
Alaska
(1)
163,250
2006
South Korean
DH
1A
14
Decathlon
158,000
2012
South Korean
DH
15
Eurochampion 2004
(1)
164,608
2005
South Korean
DH
1C
16
Euronike
(1)
164,565
2005
South Korean
DH
1C
17
Caribbean Voyager
115,000
2020
South Korean
DH
18
Mediterranean Voyager
115,000
2019
South Korean
DH
19
Bergen TS
112,700
2017
South Korean
DH
20
Sola TS
112,700
2017
South Korean
DH
1B
21
Oslo TS
112,700
2017
South Korean
DH
1B
22
Stavanger TS
112,700
2017
South Korean
DH
1B
23
Marathon TS
112,700
2017
South Korean
DH
1B
AFRAMAX
24
Parthenon TS
112,700
2016
South Korean
DH
25
Leontios H
112,700
2016
South Korean
DH
26
Thomas Zafiras
112,700
2016
South Korean
DH
27
Elias Tsakos
112,700
2016
South Korean
DH
Sakura Princess
(1)
28
105,365
2007
Japanese
DH
29
Izumo Princess
105,374
2007
Japanese
DH
30
Uraga Princess
105,344
2010
Japanese
DH
31
Sapporo Princess
105,354
2010
Japanese
DH
32
Asahi Princess
105,372
2009
Japanese
DH
33
Ise Princess
105,361
2009
Japanese
DH
34
Nippon Princess
105,346
2008
Japanese
DH
35
Maria Princess
105,392
2008
Japanese
DH
Sale & Leaseback
51% owned
COATED TANKERS
Dwt
Built
Yard
Hull
Ice Class/Other
LR2
36
Proteas
117,055
2006
South Korean
DH
1A
37
Promitheas
117,055
2006
South Korean
DH
1A
38
Propontis
117,055
2006
South Korean
DH
1A
39
Sunrise
74,000
2016
South Korean
DH
40
Sunray
74,000
2016
South Korean
DH
41
World Harmony
74,200
2009
South Korean
DH
LR1
42
Chantal
74,329
2009
South Korean
DH
43
Selini
(2)
74,296
2009
South Korean
DH
PANAMAX
44
Salamina
(2)
74,251
2009
South Korean
DH
45
Selecao
74,296
2008
South Korean
DH
46
Socrates
74,327
2008
South Korean
DH
47
Andes
68,439
2003
Japanese
DH
48
Inca
(2)
68,439
2003
Japanese
DH
49
Ajax
53,095
2005
South Korean
DH
1A
50
Afrodite
53,082
2005
South Korean
DH
1A
MR
51
Apollon
53,149
2005
South Korean
DH
1A
52
Ariadne
53,021
2005
South Korean
DH
1A
53
Artemis
53,039
2005
South Korean
DH
1A
54
Aris
53,107
2005
South Korean
DH
1A
55
Byzantion
(2)
37,275
2007
South Korean
DH
1B
HANDY
56
Bosporos
(2)
37,275
2007
South Korean
DH
1B
57
Andromeda
37,061
2007
South Korean
DH
1A
58
Aegeas
37,061
2007
South Korean
DH
1A
59
Amphitrite
37,061
2006
South Korean
DH
1A
60
Arion
37,061
2006
South Korean
DH
1A
LNG
61
Tenergy
81,479
2021
South Korean
DH
174,000m
3
62
Maria Energy
86,000
2016
South Korean
DH
174,000m
3
63
Neo Energy
85,602
2007
South Korean
DH
150,000m
3
SHUTTLE
64
Porto
155,000
2022
South Korean
DH
DP2
65
Lisboa
157,000
2017
South Korean
DH
DP2
66
Rio 2016
157,000
2013
South Korean
DH
DP2
67
Brasil 2014
157,000
2013
South Korean
DH
DP2
Vessels in Fixed TC Contracts (at June 28, 2021)
Vessels in TC w/Profit Share contracts (at June 28, 2021)
Spot contracts (at June 28, 2021)
66% of Fleet in the Water (TC P/S, CoA and Spot) with Market Exposure
54% in Secured Contracts (TC, TC P/S & CoA)
Timely Acquisitions => Low Q1 2021 B/E Rates*
*Breakeven rates after Operating Expenses, G&A, Interest and Depreciation
2 VLCC
$28,201
14 SUEZMAX
$22,146
19 AFRAMAX
$18,029
3
AFRAMAX
LR2
$18,332
11 PANAMAX
LR1
$14,970
6
HANDYMAX
MR
$15,946
6 HANDYSIZE
$10,965
2
(1)
LNG
$36,802
3
(2)
DP2
SHUTTLE
$28,785
$90,000,000
$80,000,000
Spot
$70,000,000
$60,000,000
$50,000,000
$40,000,000
Time Charter
Expenses
$30,000,000
$20,000,000
$10,000,000
$0
Every $1,000pd Increase in Spot Rates has a Positive $0.57 Impact in Annual EPS
(Based on Current Vessels in Spot Contracts Only)
(1)
Excludes one LNG under construction
Note:
(2)
Excludes one DP2 Shuttle Tanker under construction
Spot net of Voyage Expenses
5
(3)
Number of vessels in each sector as per Q1 2021
Expenses = Opex +Finance Expenses+ Commissions + Overheads + Charter Hire
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
TEN - Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 14:01:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
439 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-35,4 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-4,37x
Yield 2021
2,36%
Capitalization
154 M
154 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
62,3%
Chart TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
8,48 $
Average target price
13,33 $
Spread / Average Target
57,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.