Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNP   BMG9108L1735

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED

(TNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/29 10:12:41 am
8.49 USD   +0.12%
10:02aTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : 1st Quarter 2021 Conference Call Presentation
PU
08:40aTSAKOS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:31aTEN Ltd Reports Results For the First Quarter 2021 and Dividend Declaration
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsakos Energy Navigation : 1st Quarter 2021 Conference Call Presentation

06/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEN LTD

Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

June 29, 2021

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risks described from time to time in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's (TEN) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in TEN's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should be considered carefully and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such

forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date of this presentation, and TEN undertakes no duty to update this information. 2

Crisis-Resistant Growth Model Spanning Four Decades

8

Far East Crisis

9/11 Crisis

Credit Crisis

Meets…

COVID Crisis

7

6

(dwt)

5

Million

4

3

2

1

0

3

Diversified Fleet - Secured Revenues - Market Upside

CRUDE TANKERS

Dwt

Built

Yard

Hull

Ice Class/Other

VLCC

1

Hercules

300,000

2017

South Korean

DH

2

Ulysses

300,000

2016

South Korean

DH

3

Artemis Voyager

158,000

2020

South Korean

DH

4

Apollo Voyager

158,000

2020

South Korean

DH

5

Arctic (1)

163,216

2007

South Korean

DH

1A

6

Euro

158,000

2012

South Korean

DH

7

Spyros K

158,000

2011

South Korean

DH

SUEZMAX

8

Dimitris P

158,000

2011

South Korean

DH

9

Pentathlon

158,000

2009

South Korean

DH

10

Eurovision

158,000

2013

South Korean

DH

11

Antarctic (1)

163,216

2007

South Korean

DH

1A

12

Archangel (1)

163,216

2006

South Korean

DH

1A

13

Alaska (1)

163,250

2006

South Korean

DH

1A

14

Decathlon

158,000

2012

South Korean

DH

15

Eurochampion 2004 (1)

164,608

2005

South Korean

DH

1C

16

Euronike (1)

164,565

2005

South Korean

DH

1C

17

Caribbean Voyager

115,000

2020

South Korean

DH

18

Mediterranean Voyager

115,000

2019

South Korean

DH

19

Bergen TS

112,700

2017

South Korean

DH

20

Sola TS

112,700

2017

South Korean

DH

1B

21

Oslo TS

112,700

2017

South Korean

DH

1B

22

Stavanger TS

112,700

2017

South Korean

DH

1B

23

Marathon TS

112,700

2017

South Korean

DH

1B

AFRAMAX

24

Parthenon TS

112,700

2016

South Korean

DH

25

Leontios H

112,700

2016

South Korean

DH

26

Thomas Zafiras

112,700

2016

South Korean

DH

27

Elias Tsakos

112,700

2016

South Korean

DH

Sakura Princess (1)

28

105,365

2007

Japanese

DH

29

Izumo Princess

105,374

2007

Japanese

DH

30

Uraga Princess

105,344

2010

Japanese

DH

31

Sapporo Princess

105,354

2010

Japanese

DH

32

Asahi Princess

105,372

2009

Japanese

DH

33

Ise Princess

105,361

2009

Japanese

DH

34

Nippon Princess

105,346

2008

Japanese

DH

35

Maria Princess

105,392

2008

Japanese

DH

  1. Sale & Leaseback
  2. 51% owned

COATED TANKERS

Dwt

Built

Yard

Hull

Ice Class/Other

LR2

36

Proteas

117,055

2006

South Korean

DH

1A

37

Promitheas

117,055

2006

South Korean

DH

1A

38

Propontis

117,055

2006

South Korean

DH

1A

39

Sunrise

74,000

2016

South Korean

DH

40

Sunray

74,000

2016

South Korean

DH

41

World Harmony

74,200

2009

South Korean

DH

LR1

42

Chantal

74,329

2009

South Korean

DH

43

Selini (2)

74,296

2009

South Korean

DH

PANAMAX

44

Salamina (2)

74,251

2009

South Korean

DH

45

Selecao

74,296

2008

South Korean

DH

46

Socrates

74,327

2008

South Korean

DH

47

Andes

68,439

2003

Japanese

DH

48

Inca (2)

68,439

2003

Japanese

DH

49

Ajax

53,095

2005

South Korean

DH

1A

50

Afrodite

53,082

2005

South Korean

DH

1A

MR

51

Apollon

53,149

2005

South Korean

DH

1A

52

Ariadne

53,021

2005

South Korean

DH

1A

53

Artemis

53,039

2005

South Korean

DH

1A

54

Aris

53,107

2005

South Korean

DH

1A

55

Byzantion (2)

37,275

2007

South Korean

DH

1B

HANDY

56

Bosporos (2)

37,275

2007

South Korean

DH

1B

57

Andromeda

37,061

2007

South Korean

DH

1A

58

Aegeas

37,061

2007

South Korean

DH

1A

59

Amphitrite

37,061

2006

South Korean

DH

1A

60

Arion

37,061

2006

South Korean

DH

1A

LNG

61

Tenergy

81,479

2021

South Korean

DH

174,000m3

62

Maria Energy

86,000

2016

South Korean

DH

174,000m3

63

Neo Energy

85,602

2007

South Korean

DH

150,000m3

SHUTTLE

64

Porto

155,000

2022

South Korean

DH

DP2

65

Lisboa

157,000

2017

South Korean

DH

DP2

66

Rio 2016

157,000

2013

South Korean

DH

DP2

67

Brasil 2014

157,000

2013

South Korean

DH

DP2

Vessels in Fixed TC Contracts (at June 28, 2021)

Vessels in TC w/Profit Share contracts (at June 28, 2021)

Spot contracts (at June 28, 2021)

66% of Fleet in the Water (TC P/S, CoA and Spot) with Market Exposure

54% in Secured Contracts (TC, TC P/S & CoA)

4

Timely Acquisitions => Low Q1 2021 B/E Rates*

*Breakeven rates after Operating Expenses, G&A, Interest and Depreciation

2 VLCC

$28,201

14 SUEZMAX

$22,146

19 AFRAMAX

$18,029

3

AFRAMAX

LR2

$18,332

11 PANAMAX

LR1

$14,970

6

HANDYMAX

MR

$15,946

6 HANDYSIZE

$10,965

2

(1)

LNG

$36,802

3

(2)

DP2

SHUTTLE

$28,785

$90,000,000

$80,000,000

Spot

$70,000,000

$60,000,000

$50,000,000

$40,000,000

Time Charter

Expenses

$30,000,000

$20,000,000

$10,000,000

$0

Every $1,000pd Increase in Spot Rates has a Positive $0.57 Impact in Annual EPS

(Based on Current Vessels in Spot Contracts Only)

(1)

Excludes one LNG under construction

Note:

(2)

Excludes one DP2 Shuttle Tanker under construction

Spot net of Voyage Expenses

5

(3)

Number of vessels in each sector as per Q1 2021

Expenses = Opex +Finance Expenses+ Commissions + Overheads + Charter Hire

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TEN - Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
10:02aTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : 1st Quarter 2021 Conference Call Presentation
PU
08:40aTSAKOS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:31aTEN Ltd Reports Results For the First Quarter 2021 and Dividend Declaration
GL
06/21TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Conference ..
GL
05/10TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : Financial statements 2020
PU
05/10TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Serie..
PU
05/07TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual ..
GL
04/26TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : TEN Corporate Presentation April 2021
PU
04/16TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31,..
GL
04/16TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : Signs 24-Month Charters For Four Panamax Tankers
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 439 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,37x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,48 $
Average target price 13,33 $
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolas Panagiotis Tsakos President, CEO & Executive Director
Paul Durham Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
George V. Saroglou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Aristides A. N. Patrinos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED5.60%162
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.20.66%3 990
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.104.29%1 323
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.24.28%1 144
BW LPG LIMITED-7.37%958
FLEX LNG LTD.63.65%782