    TCRX   US89854M1018

TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TCRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:08 2023-05-18 am EDT
3.515 USD   -1.54%
Tscan Therapeutics : ASGCT 2023 Highlights
PU
TScan Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Phase 1 Clinical Results on TSC-100 and TSC-101 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting
GL
05/17TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Presents Preliminary Phase 1 Clinical Results on TSC-100 and TSC-101 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting
CI
TScan Therapeutics : ASGCT 2023 Highlights

05/18/2023 | 10:19am EDT
Trial in Progress: A Phase 1 Trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, Engineered

T Cell Therapies That Target Minor Histocompatibility Antigens to Eliminate Residual Disease After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Abstract # 798

Monzr M. Al Malki1*, Hyung C. Suh2, Alla Keyzner3, Aasiya Matin4, Yun Wang5, Nina

Abelowitz5, Jim Murray5, Gavin MacBeath5, Debora Barton5, Shrikanta

Chattopadhyay5, Ran Reshef6

*Presenting author; 1City of Hope, Duarte, CA,2Hackensack Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ,3Mount Sinai, New York, NY,4Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, MA,5TScan Therapeutics, Waltham, MA,6Columbia University, New York, NY

Disclaimers and forward-looking statements

This presentation and the accompanying discussion contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Company's plans, progress, and timing relating to the Company's solid tumor programs and the presentation of data, the Company's current and future research and development plans or expectations, the structure, timing and success of the Company's planned preclinical development, submission of INDs, and clinical trials, the potential benefits of any of the Company's proprietary platforms, multiplexing, or current or future product candidates in treating patients, and the Company's goals and strategy. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan," "on track," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this presentation are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and potential advantages of TScan's TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan's expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of TScan's preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan's plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan's TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan's manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; TScan's estimates regarding expenses, future milestone payments and revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; TScan's expectations regarding competition; TScan's anticipated growth strategies; TScan's ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan's ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan's expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; the sufficiency of TScan's existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts and political, economic, legal and social effects, on any of the foregoing or other aspects of TScan's business or operations; and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TScan's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation represent TScan's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. 2

Presenters

Monzr M. Al Malki, M.D.

  • Hematologist-Oncologist,City of Hope
  • Associate Professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
  • Director, Unrelated Donor BMT Program
  • Director, Haploidentical Transplant Program

Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D.

Debora Barton, M.D.

Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, M.D.

Acting CEO and Chief Scientific

Chief Medical Officer

SVP, Medical, Translational Medicine

and Operating Officer

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. 3

Agenda

TSC-100/TSC-101 Study Design - Hematologic Malignancies

Clinical and Translational Data Summary

Case Report and KOL Discussion

Conclusions & Summary

Questions & Answers

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. 4

Study Design

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. 5

Disclaimer

TScan Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -95,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 45,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 86,5 M 86,5 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 72,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,57 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin MacBeath Chief Executive, Operating & Scientific Officer
Brian Michael Silver Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Timothy Joseph Barberich Chairman
Jim Murray Vice President-Clinical
Shrikanta Chattopadhya Senior Vice President-Translational Medicine
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.130.32%86
MODERNA, INC.-30.09%47 868
LONZA GROUP AG24.83%46 733
SEAGEN INC.50.22%36 198
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-5.78%35 820
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.64%24 062
