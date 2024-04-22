WALTHAM, Mass., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of one abstract for oral presentation and four abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting being held May 7-11 in Baltimore, MD as well as virtually.
Oral Presentation Details:
Title: Discovery of Tumor Reactive TCRs and Their Cognate Antigenic Targets via High-Throughput Functional Screening
Presenter: Candace Perullo
Abstract Number: 419
Session Title: Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy II
Session Date/Time: Saturday, May 11; 10:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Presentation Time: 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Room 318-323
Poster Presentation Details:
Title: Nonclinical Development of T-Plex Component TSC-204-A0101: A Natural TCR-T Cell Therapy for the Treatment of MAGE-A1- and HLA-A*01:01-Positive Cancers
Presenter: Shazad Khokhar, Ph.D.
Abstract Number: 834
Session Title: Wednesday Posters: Immune Targeting and Approaches with Genetically-Modified Cells and Cell Therapies
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 8; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Exhibit Hall
Title: Non-Clinical Development of T-Plex Component TSC-201-B0702: A TCR-T Cell Therapy Directed to a Novel HLA-B*07:02 Restricted MAGE-C2 Epitope for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
Presenter: Hannah Bader, Ph.D.
Abstract Number: 835
Session Title: Wednesday Posters: Immune Targeting and Approaches with Genetically-Modified Cells and Cell Therapies
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 8; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Exhibit Hall
Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1, First in Human Clinical Trial for T-Plex, a Multiplexed, Enhanced T Cell Receptor-Engineered T Cell Therapy (TCR-T) for Solid Tumors
Presenter: Dawn Pinchasik, M.D.
Abstract Number: 1900
Session Title: Friday Posters: Cell Therapy and Cell-Based Gene Therapy Trials
Session Date/Time: Friday, May 10; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Exhibit Hall
Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1 Trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, Engineered T Cell Therapies That Target Minor Histocompatibility Antigens to Eliminate Residual Disease After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
Presenter: Michelle Matzko, M.D., Ph.D.
Abstract Number: 1901
Session Title: Friday Posters: Cell Therapy and Cell-Based Gene Therapy Trials
Session Date/Time: Friday, May 10; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Exhibit Hall
A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com once presentations have concluded.
About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex therapeutic TCR-Ts for patients with a variety of cancers.
