    US89854M1018

TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TCRX)
  Report
03:59:59 2023-02-28 pm EST
2.950 USD   -.--%
TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
GL
TScan Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference
GL
TScan Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference
GL
TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

03/01/2023 | 07:02am EST
WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a panel discussion at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the panel will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

Contacts

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Managing Director
617-435-6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -64,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 83,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,0 M 71,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,68x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 73,1%
Managers and Directors
David P. Southwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Michael Silver Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Timothy Joseph Barberich Chairman
Gavin MacBeath Chief Scientific & Operations Officer
Jim Murray Vice President-Clinical
