  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TSEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6443   TW0006443005

TSEC CORPORATION

(6443)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
40.90 TWD   -2.97%
03/25TSEC Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/14TSEC : Clarification on media reporting.
PU
02/17TRACKINSIGHT : Solar ETFs fall out of favor
TI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSEC : Announcement of the change of the institutional directors by one-third.(Supplementary note 2022/4/7 the company's announcement)

04/08/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TSEC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 18:24:07
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of the institutional directors
by one-third.(Supplementary note 2022/4/7 the company's
announcement)
Date of events 2021/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/04/07
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional Director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Institutional director
FARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Institutional director
FARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/03/29~2022/03/28
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:30%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:Supplementary note of 110/4/7
the company's announcement

Disclaimer

TSEC Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
