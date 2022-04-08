TSEC : Announcement of the change of the institutional directors by one-third.(Supplementary note 2022/4/7 the company's announcement)
04/08/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TSEC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
18:24:07
Subject
Announcement of the change of the institutional directors
by one-third.(Supplementary note 2022/4/7 the company's
announcement)
Date of events
2021/04/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/04/07
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional Director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Institutional director
FARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Institutional director
FARGLORY LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/03/29~2022/03/28
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:30%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:Supplementary note of 110/4/7
the company's announcement