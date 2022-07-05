TSEC : Clarification for the News Statement of Media

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/05 2.Company name:TSEC Corporation. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times 6.Content of the report:According to media reports, "TSEC said that the visibility of orders this year will reach the end of the year, and its operations in the second half of the year will be better than the first half of the year. The institutional investor estimates that TSEC's revenue will grow by 50% this year." 7.Cause of occurrence:The information of revenue suggested in the news was individually-estimated by media source and institutional investors. The Company itself has not provided any of prediction or provisional financial data as such.The relevant operational results and financial data shall be subject to the announcement from MOPS. 8.Countermeasures:Clarification to be announced for the news statement on MOPS 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A