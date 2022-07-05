Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TSEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6443   TW0006443005

TSEC CORPORATION

(6443)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
31.75 TWD   +4.44%
04:33aTSEC : Announcement of change to member of 4th Remuneration Committee
PU
04:33aTSEC : newly appoint members of the Sustainable Committee
PU
06/14TSEC : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash capital increse and share subsciption, and other related matters.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSEC : Clarification for the News Statement of Media

07/05/2022 | 05:43am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TSEC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/07/05 Time of announcement 17:27:42
Subject 
 Clarification for the News Statement of Media
Date of events 2022/07/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/05
2.Company name:TSEC Corporation.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:According to media reports,
"TSEC said that the visibility of orders this year will reach
the end of the year, and its operations in the second half of the year
will be better than the first half of the year.
The institutional investor estimates that TSEC's revenue will grow
by 50% this year."
7.Cause of occurrence:The information of revenue suggested in the news was
individually-estimated by media source and institutional investors.
The Company itself has not provided any of prediction or provisional
financial data as such.The relevant operational results and financial data
shall be subject to the announcement from MOPS.
8.Countermeasures:Clarification to be announced for the news statement on MOPS
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

TSEC Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
