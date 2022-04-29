TSH Biopharm : Resignation of the vice general manager of General Administration Division, spokesperson and corporate governance officer of the Company

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):Vice general manager of General Administration
Division, Spokesperson and corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Xin-Yang Liu,
vice general manager of General Administration Division, Spokesperson and
corporate governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Not applicable
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):Resignation
6.Reason for the change:Personal career planning
7.Effective date:2022/04/30
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Conpany will announce
the successor after the appointment is approved by the Board of Directors.