TSH Biopharm : Resignation of the vice general manager of General Administration Division, spokesperson and corporate governance officer of the Company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):Vice general manager of General Administration Division, Spokesperson and corporate governance officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/30 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Xin-Yang Liu, vice general manager of General Administration Division, Spokesperson and corporate governance officer 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Not applicable 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):Resignation 6.Reason for the change:Personal career planning 7.Effective date:2022/04/30 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Conpany will announce the successor after the appointment is approved by the Board of Directors.