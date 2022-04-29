Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    8432   TW0008432006

TSH BIOPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED

(8432)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-28
43.50 TWD   +0.46%
04/29TSH BIOPHARM : Resignation of the vice general manager of General Administration Division, spokesperson and corporate governance officer of the Company
PU
03/04TSH BIOPHARM : was invited to attend the online institutional investor conference hosted by E.Sun Securities
PU
03/04TSH BIOPHARM : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
TSH Biopharm : Resignation of the vice general manager of General Administration Division, spokesperson and corporate governance officer of the Company

04/29/2022 | 11:56pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/30 Time of announcement 09:52:51
Subject 
 Resignation of the vice general manager of
General Administration Division, spokesperson and
corporate governance officer of the Company
Date of events 2022/04/30 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):Vice general manager of General Administration
Division, Spokesperson and corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Xin-Yang Liu,
vice general manager of General Administration Division, Spokesperson and
corporate governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Not applicable
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):Resignation
6.Reason for the change:Personal career planning
7.Effective date:2022/04/30
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Conpany will announce
the successor after the appointment is approved by the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

TSH Biopharm Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 03:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 670 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart TSH BIOPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ssu Yuan Yang General Manager
Chen Ju Kan Head-Finance & Accounting
Chuan Lin Chairman
Zhi Li Wang Independent Director
Yi Ming Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSH BIOPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED-2.25%56
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.49%482 429
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.62%301 557
PFIZER, INC.-16.90%284 035
ABBVIE INC.8.48%276 088
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.76%268 241