TSH Biopharm : was invited to attend the online institutional investor conference hosted by Concord Securities
05/24/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
Provided by: TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/05/25
Time of announcement
11:10:20
Subject
TSH Biopharm was invited to attend the
online institutional investor conference hosted by
Concord Securities
Date of events
2022/05/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/27
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the online institutional
investor conference hosted by Concord Securities to
present the Company's business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TSH Biopharm Corporation Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.