  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8432   TW0008432006

TSH BIOPHARM CORPORATION LIMITED

(8432)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-23
41.95 TWD   -1.06%
05/24TSH BIOPHARM : was invited to attend the online institutional investor conference hosted by Concord Securities
PU
05/24TSH BIOPHARM : Announcement of Change to Remuneration Committee member
PU
05/24TSH BIOPHARM : Announcement of Change to Audit Committee member
PU
TSH Biopharm : was invited to attend the online institutional investor conference hosted by Concord Securities

05/24/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/05/25 Time of announcement 11:10:20
Subject 
 TSH Biopharm was invited to attend the
online institutional investor conference hosted by
Concord Securities
Date of events 2022/05/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/27
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the online institutional
investor conference hosted by Concord Securities to
present the Company's business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TSH Biopharm Corporation Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 03:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
