Tsim Sha Tsui Properties : Letter to new shareholders and Reply Form - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 247)

22nd September, 2020

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

Letter to new shareholders -

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

For environmental protection and saving of printing and mailing costs, Corporate CommunicationsNote of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (the "Company") are provided to the Shareholders according to their choices of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), we are sending this letter to ascertain your choice relating to receiving Corporate Communications.

You may choose either:

to rely on copies of Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.sino.com (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies thereof; or to receive (a) a printed English version only; or (b) a printed Chinese version only; or (c) both printed English and Chinese versions of any Corporate Communications of the Company prepared in separate English and Chinese versions.

In order to save cost for the benefit of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and to protect the environment, we encourage you to take advantage of relying on the Website Version and agree that the Company may supply Corporate Communications to you by publishing the same on the Company's website at www.sino.com.

Please indicate your choice by ticking the appropriate box in the enclosed Reply Form, signing and returning the same to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Friendly Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label provided.

If we do not receive the completed Reply Form from you by 20th October, 2020and until you inform us by notice in writing, pursuant to Rule 2.07A(2A) of the Listing Rules, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving all future Corporate Communications solely by means of the Website Version.

Even if you have consented or deemed to have consented to relying on the Website Version, you would still have the right to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of Corporate Communications at any time by notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar by post or by email at tst247-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. If you have difficulty in viewing the Website Version or gaining access to the Company's website, upon your request in writing, the printed version of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge.

Please note that: (a) both the printed English and Chinese versions of Corporate Communications will always be available from the Company or the Share Registrar on request; and (b) the Corporate Communications in English and Chinese will be available from the date of despatch on the Company's website at www.sino.com. Other than using the Reply Form, you may at any time choose to receive Corporate Communications either in printed version or via the Company's website by notice in writing to the Company or its Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at

2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited

Fanny Cheng Siu King

Company Secretary

Note:

Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to: