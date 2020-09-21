Tsim Sha Tsui Properties : Letter to shareholders and Change Request Form - 2020 Annual Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 247)

22nd September, 2020

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

Letter to shareholders - 2020 Annual Report

The 2020 Annual Report of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (the "Company") has been prepared in both English and Chinese languages. If you wish to request for a further printed copy of the 2020 Annual Report in the language different from the one you received, please complete the enclosed Change Request Form and return to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Friendly Limited by post using the mailing label provided.

Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate CommunicationsNote from the Company by giving notice in writing to the Company's Share Registrar. Please note that Corporate Communications in English and Chinese versions and the Change Request Form will be available on the Company's website at www.sino.com.

For environmental protection and saving of printing and mailing costs, we encourage you to take advantage of receiving Corporate Communications through the Company's website (the "Website Version") as it is a convenient and prompt method of communication for shareholders. It will also help to reduce consumption of the world's natural resources and save printing and mailing costs for the Company.

Even if you have chosen the Website Version, you would still have the right to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of Corporate Communications at any time by giving notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar by post or by email at tst247-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. If you have difficulty in viewing the Website Version or gaining access to the Company's website, upon your request in writing, the printed version of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at

2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited

Fanny Cheng Siu King

Company Secretary

Encl.

Note:

Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to: