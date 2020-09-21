Tsim Sha Tsui Properties : Letter to shareholders and Change Request Form - 2020 Annual Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 247)
22nd September, 2020
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir/Madam,
Letter to shareholders - 2020 Annual Report
The 2020 Annual Report of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (the "Company") has been prepared in both English and Chinese languages. If you wish to request for a further printed copy of the 2020 Annual Report in the language different from the one you received, please complete the enclosed Change Request Form and return to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Friendly Limited by post using the mailing label provided.
Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate CommunicationsNote from the Company by giving notice in writing to the Company's Share Registrar. Please note that Corporate Communications in English and Chinese versions and the Change Request Form will be available on the Company's website at www.sino.com.
For environmental protection and saving of printing and mailing costs, we encourage you to take advantage of receiving Corporate Communications through the Company's website (the "Website Version") as it is a convenient and prompt method of communication for shareholders. It will also help to reduce consumption of the world's natural resources and save printing and mailing costs for the Company.
Even if you have chosen the Website Version, you would still have the right to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of Corporate Communications at any time by giving notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar by post or by email at tst247-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. If you have difficulty in viewing the Website Version or gaining access to the Company's website, upon your request in writing, the printed version of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at
-
2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited
Fanny Cheng Siu King
Company Secretary
Encl.
Note:
Corporate Communications include any document to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to:
-
directors' report, annual accounts together with auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report;
-
interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report;
-
notice of meeting;
-
listing document;
-
circular; and
-
proxy form.
Change Request Form
To: Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (the "Company")
c/o Tricor Friendly Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East,
Hong Kong.
Please tick the appropriate box to indicate your choice(s):
-
□ I/We have received the 2020 Annual Report in one language and would like to receive a further printed copy of the other language as indicated below:
-
-
English version; OR
-
Chinese version.
-
□ I/We would like to change my/our choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:
Website Version Options
-
to rely on (i) copies of the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website in lieu of the receipt of printed copies of such documents; and(ii) the electronic notifications posted on the Company's website which notify the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
-
to rely on (i) copies of the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website in lieu of the receipt of printed copies of such documents; and(ii) to receive an email notification to my/our undernoted email address of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website and the place on the website where the Corporate Communications may be accessed; OR
-
to rely on (i) copies of the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website in lieu of the receipt of printed copies of such documents; and(ii) to receive a printed-formnotification sent to my/our undernoted address of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website and the place on the website where the Corporate Communications may be accessed; OR
Printed Version Options
-
to receive the printed English version of the Corporate Communications only; OR
-
to receive the printed Chinese version of the Corporate Communications only; OR
-
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications.
|
|
Shareholder's full name:
|
|
|
Signature:
|
|
Contact telephone number:
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
Email address:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered address:
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Please complete all your details clearly. Any Change Request Form that has not been completed clearly or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. If your shares are held in joint names, all joint holders orthe shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
-
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to Shareholders of the Company until you notify the Company otherwise by notice in writing.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which will include your name, contact telephone number and email and registered address.
Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for receiving Corporate Communications in your chosen manners (the "Purposes"). However, failure to supply your Personal Data may result in us or our third party service providers unable to process your request for the Purposes. We may transfer your Personal Data to our subsidiaries, Share Registrar, agent, contractor, third party service provider and/or other bodies who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes and for our verification and record purposes.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data should be in writing and sent by mail to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Friendly Limited at the above address.
Please cut the mailing label at the bottom right corner and stick it on the
envelope to return this Change Request Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
|
|
MAILING LABEL
|
|
Tricor Friendly Limited
|
|
✂
|
Freepost No. 37
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 09:59:08 UTC