Tsingtao beer was highlighted at the REVIVING CRAFT exhibition dedicated to Chinese crafts and contemporary design at the prestigious Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. This international event, organized by the Sun Media group and China National Brand Network with Yang Lan and Su Dan as co-curators, brought together nearly 40 artists and 20 exhibitors to celebrate China's intangible cultural heritage. The works presented, addressing themes of metal, wood, water, fire, and earth, demonstrated the harmony between nature and humanity, as well as the integration of traditions and modern techniques.

"Light of Sino-French Culture" Dinner in Honor of the REVIVING CRAFT Exhibition

On July 8, Tsingtao was at the heart of a gala dinner where its best beers accompanied starred dishes. This dinner, illustrating the unique fusion between Tsingtao beer and Chinese cuisine, showcased the quality and diversity of this historic brand.

Collaboration with Da Dong - founder of Da Dong Chinese Artistic Conception Cuisine

In collaboration with Chinese chef Da Dong - a representative of Chinese cuisine, Tsingtao created dishes inspired by its beers, including the classic Tsingtao from 1903 and the augerta series, known for its natural hop aromas. Gastronomic creations such as "Powerful Duck," "Gold Medal Oysters," and "Beef That Turns the World" were specially designed to harmonize with the flavors of Tsingtao beers.

The "Beef That Turns the World" was particularly appreciated for its pairing with Tsingtao beer, offering guests a unique culinary experience.

An International Presence

Tsingtao's participation in this exceptional dinner demonstrated the brand's ability to position itself on the international stage by combining cultural heritage and innovation. The brewer is thus committed to promoting Chinese beer culture worldwide by constantly innovating and improving its products.

Commitment to Cultural Exchanges

By associating with events of this scale, Tsingtao shows its commitment to fostering international cultural exchanges and strengthening ties between China and other cultures. The brand's future is based on quality, innovation, and the desire to create enriching consumer experiences while contributing to the development of global cultures.

