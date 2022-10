By Yi Wei Wong

Tsingtao Brewery Co. reported its net profit rose in the third quarter, buoyed by higher sales.

The brewer said late Wednesday that its net profit rose 18% on year to 1.41 billion Chinese yuan ($196.6 million) in the third quarter.

Revenue rose 16% on year to CNY9.84 billion in the quarter, the brewer said.

