China's Fosun further cuts stakes in listed firms amid debt concerns

Fosun raised roughly 696 million yuan ($99.36 million) through the share reductions, based on company statements and Reuters calculation.

The disclosure follows a series of stake reductions and sales by Fosun, and comes amid market concerns over Fosun's financial health.

New China Life said in a statement that Fosun on Sept. 15 offloaded 26.2 million Hong Kong-traded H-shares of the company, or 0.84% of total shares.

Yuyuan Tourist Mart said in a separate statement that a Fosun unit, which is also its controlling shareholder, reduced 38.9 million shares of the company, or 1% of total shares, between Aug. 26 and Sept. 19.

Fosun, controlled by billionaire founder Guo Guangchang, said last week that media reports saying Chinese regulators have told the country's biggest banks to start a round of checks on their financial exposure to the Chinese conglomerate were false.

Fosun owns resorts brand Club Med and controls French fashion house Lanvin among other assets, and was once one of China's most acquisitive dealmakers.

The company has so far this year agreed to sell its 4.89% stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd and is also reducing its stake in Fosun Tourism.

($1 = 7.0050 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)