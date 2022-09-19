Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600600   CNE0000009Y3

TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED

(600600)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
101.90 CNY   +0.77%
09/19China's Fosun further cuts stakes in listed firms amid debt concerns
RE
09/13Fosun denies reports China regulators asked banks to report exposure to it
RE
08/25Tsingtao Brewery’s H1 Profit Jumps 18% as Revenue Beats Estimate; Shares Jump
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Fosun further cuts stakes in listed firms amid debt concerns

09/19/2022 | 10:03pm EDT
Company logo of Fosun International is seen at the Fosun Fair held alongside the annual general meeting in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International recently cut its stake in New China Life Insurance and a Fosun unit reduced holdings in Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group, exchange filings showed late Monday.

Fosun raised roughly 696 million yuan ($99.36 million) through the share reductions, based on company statements and Reuters calculation.

The disclosure follows a series of stake reductions and sales by Fosun, and comes amid market concerns over Fosun's financial health.

New China Life said in a statement that Fosun on Sept. 15 offloaded 26.2 million Hong Kong-traded H-shares of the company, or 0.84% of total shares.

Yuyuan Tourist Mart said in a separate statement that a Fosun unit, which is also its controlling shareholder, reduced 38.9 million shares of the company, or 1% of total shares, between Aug. 26 and Sept. 19.

Fosun, controlled by billionaire founder Guo Guangchang, said last week that media reports saying Chinese regulators have told the country's biggest banks to start a round of checks on their financial exposure to the Chinese conglomerate were false.

Fosun owns resorts brand Club Med and controls French fashion house Lanvin among other assets, and was once one of China's most acquisitive dealmakers.

The company has so far this year agreed to sell its 4.89% stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd and is also reducing its stake in Fosun Tourism.

($1 = 7.0050 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -0.18% 10.96 Delayed Quote.-14.71%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.00% 5 Delayed Quote.-41.02%
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP 6.23% 7.67 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. -0.79% 27.48 End-of-day quote.-29.32%
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART (GROUP) CO., LTD. -0.69% 7.15 End-of-day quote.-30.58%
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED 0.77% 101.9 End-of-day quote.2.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.12% 7.01103 Delayed Quote.10.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 32 434 M 4 629 M 4 629 M
Net income 2022 3 297 M 471 M 471 M
Net cash 2022 15 825 M 2 259 M 2 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 115 B 16 383 M 16 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 32 947
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 64,89 CNY
Average target price 76,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zong Xiang Jiang President & Executive Director
Qiu Yan Hou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ke Xing Huang Vice President
Yan Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ya Ping Wang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED2.93%16 331
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-7.31%97 937
HEINEKEN N.V.-9.04%51 872
AMBEV S.A.-0.97%45 530
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-4.41%45 279
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED10.02%37 893