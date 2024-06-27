GROUP ABRIDGED
REVIEWED RESULTS
For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024
The Directors of TSL Limited are pleased to announce the Group abridged reviewed results for the six months ended 30 April 2024.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
REVIEW OF OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The operating environment remained complex characterised by inflationary pressures and liquidity challenges in the market. The inflationary pressures prompted the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on 5 April 2024 to introduce a new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) backed by gold and foreign exchange reserves.
The El Nino weather phenomenon caused delayed onset of the rainy season coupled with severe heat and long dry spells which negatively impacted production in the agriculture sector. On the 3rd of April 2024, the Zimbabwean Government declared a state of national disaster due to the devastating drought as more than 80% of the country received below normal rainfall.
The tobacco marketing season commenced on 13 March 2024. National tobacco crop sold by end of April 2024 was 18% below prior year at 95.3 million kgs. The average tobacco price remained firm at US$3.58 per kg, 19% ahead of prior year average price.
Indications are that the national tobacco crop size for 2024 will be lower than prior year by 20%-25% due to the impact of the El
Nino induced drought.
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
The Group changed its functional currency to United States Dollar (USD) at the beginning of the financial year. The half year financial performance has therefore been presented in USD and considerations made in coming to this decision have been detailed on Note 2.1.
Revenue of US$19.9million generated during the period was 7% below last year. The Group was affected by the dry weather which resulted in lower volumes in the agriculture cluster of the business. The dollarisation of the economy in the period resulted in higher operating costs. A rigorous rationalisation and optimisation exercise is currently underway to curtail cost expansion.
VOLUMES OVERVIEW
AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS
Packaging
Hessian volumes were 18% below comparative period due to the reduction in national tobacco crop as farmers battled with the drought. Tobacco paper volumes were 40% ahead of prior year as the market continued to respond positively to the locally coated tobacco paper. The company started exporting tobacco paper into Zambia in the first quarter of the year.
Agricultural trading
Agricura's volumes were depressed during the period compared to prior year reflecting the impact of the El Nino induced drought. The strategic move to increase production in the unit is progressing well with the animal health remedies plant under construction and anticipated to be completed in the second half of the year.
Farming operations
Tobacco yields achieved were satisfactory whilst the banana plantation was affected by the drought. In response to the dry spell, the winter cropping plan was significantly reduced to accommodate all crops under irrigation.
MARKETPLACE OPERATIONS
Tobacco-related services
The strategy to serve the much larger contracted tobacco market is yielding fruits, with 83% of the total volumes handled coming from this segment. Tobacco contract volumes were 7% below prior year and independent auction volumes were 57% below prior year. The independently funded tobacco crop market size continues to shrink and represented 6% of the national tobacco crop in the period. The reduction in estimated national crop size has a direct impact on the volumes that are handled through the Company's floors.
Commodities Exchange
ZMX is in its infancy, and it is expected that the trading volumes will increase as the country imports grain to cover the gap caused by the drought.
LOGISTICS OPERATIONS
End to end logistics services
The logistics business recorded improved volume growth in the period due to the new business model, which supports the customer throughout the value chain. The rail service from both Maputo and Beira continued to operate and performance to date was satisfactory. Tobacco handling volumes were 26% ahead of comparative period due to improved volumes from existing clients. General cargo handling volumes were 47% ahead of comparative period due to increased fertilizer received via the Beira corridor. General cargo storage volumes were 64% below prior year as most commodities are received by customers on a just- in-time basis. FMCG distribution volumes were 22% ahead of prior year due to increased business from existing customers. Forwarding volumes remained strong due to improved volumes from existing customers.
Premier Forklift hours were 5% ahead of the comparative period as the business continues to effectively serve its clients. Forklift sales were significantly ahead of the prior year as most customers resumed investing in capital expenditure in the period.
Vehicle rental services
Rental days were 6% below prior year attributable to a reduced fleet size.
REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS
The level of voids across the cluster remains satisfactory due to improved demand for warehouse space. The Group completed the construction of a new world class 15,000 square meter warehouse at a prime location.
OUTLOOK
The Group will continue to pursue key strategic initiatives in line with its "moving agriculture" strategy.
The afore-mentioned challenges in the operating environment are expected to persist. Cost containment and cash flow management will be a priority for the rest of the year.
DIVIDEND
The Directors deemed it prudent not to declare a dividend for the six months ended 30 April 2024.
For and on behalf of the Board
A.S. Mandiwanza
(Chairman)
25 June 2024
GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024
30 April 2024
30 April 2023
Notes
Reviewed
Unaudited
US$
US$
Revenue from contracts with customers
19,974,841
21,521,567
Cost of sales
(4,372,925)
(4,431,481)
Gross profit
15,601,916
17,090,086
Other operating income
576,783
594,360
Fair value gain on biological assets
378,523
485,298
Other Operating expenses
(4,583,655)
(3,857,135)
Staff costs
(5,336,281)
(5,073,659)
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
6,637,286
9,238,950
Depreciation and amortisation
(1,478,713)
(970,455)
Operating profit
5,158,573
8,268,495
Fair value gain on financial assets through profit or loss
5,876
200,335
Share of loss from investment in associate
(69,028)
(46,562)
Net finance costs
8
(605,746)
(531,291)
Profit before tax from operations
4,489,675
7,890,977
Profit before tax
4,489,675
7,890,977
Income tax charge
9
(1,125,458)
(1,950,650)
Profit for the period
3,364,217
5,940,327
Equity holders of the parent
3,277,335
5,876,407
Non-controlling interest
86,882
63,920
3,364,217
5,940,327
Number of shares in issue
360,678,838
359,619,162
Earnings per share (cents)
0.91
1.63
Headline earnings per share (cents)
0.83
1.53
Total comprehensive income
3,364,217
5,940,327
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
3,277,334
5,876,407
Non-controlling interest
86,882
63,920
3,364,217
5,940,327
GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As At 30 April 2024
30 April 2024
31 October 2023
Notes
Reviewed
Unaudited
US$
US$
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
36,482,449
34,044,690
Investment properties
32,476,000
32,476,000
Investment in associate
300,887
364,621
Intangible assets
903,067
926,319
Biological assets
391,170
331,924
Right of use assets
817,130
1,118,997
71,370,703
69,262,551
Current assets
Biological assets
1,546,020
513,744
Inventories
5,837,951
5,669,801
Prepayments
4,354,224
4,593,999
Trade and other receivables
7,652,002
5,428,573
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
458,080
494,467
Cash and cash equivalents
2,393,842
3,734,474
22,242,119
20,435,058
Total assets
93,612,822
89,697,609
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Issued share capital and premium
6,503,321
6,503,321
Non-distributable reserves
17,233,870
17,233,870
Retained earnings
35,591,333
32,847,519
Attributable to equity holders of parent
59,328,524
56,584,710
Non-controlling interest
4,550,994
4,464,112
Total equity
63,879,518
61,048,822
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
3,006,079
1,913,539
Deferred tax liabilities
9,929,249
9,929,249
Lease liabilities
558,491
653,278
13,493,819
12,496,066
Current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
8,995,432
9,045,591
Provisions
725,221
487,923
Trade and other payables
5,087,189
5,295,872
Income tax payable
1,146,354
857,615
Lease liability
285,289
465,720
16,239,485
16,152,721
Total equity and liabilities
93,612,822
89,697,609
GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024
CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax
Non-cash adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows
Net in working capital movements
Operating cash flow
Net finance costs
Income tax
Net cash generated from operating activities
CASHFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
Net cash utilised in investing activities
CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Increase in loans and borrowings
Ordinary dividend paid to equity holders of the parent Payment of principal portion of lease liability Payment to minority Shareholder Buy out
Net cash generated from financing activities
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Represented by:
Cash and bank balances
Bank overdraft
30 April 2024
30 April 2023
Reviewed Unaudited
US$US$
4,489,675 7,890,977
(627,842) (107,780)
3,861,833 7,783,197
(2,123,190) (2,791,067)
1,738,643 4,992,130
(605,746) (531,291)
(657,455) (1,002,289)
475,442 3,458,550
(2,111,044) (2,946,845)
61,32727,109
(2,049,717) (2,919,736)
1,042,381 3,273,399
(533,521) (433,590)
(275,217) (244,114)
-
(780,000)
233,643 1,815,695
(1,340,632) 2,354,509
3,734,474 4,180,172
2,393,842 6,534,681
2,393,842 6,669,681
- (135,000)
2,393,842 6,534,681
3. FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT ON INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
The property valuations done at 31 October 2023 were maintained as at 30 April 2024. No property revaluation was done at half year.
-
AUDITOR'S STATEMENT
These abridged interim consolidated financial statements six months ended 30 April 2024 have been reviewed by Messrs Grant Thornton Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe) and an adverse review conclusion was issued thereon. This review conclusion is modified with respect to non-compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
The review conclusion has been made available to management and those charged with governance. The Independent Review Report on the consolidated interim financial statements is available for inspection as the Company's registered office.
The Engagement Partner on the review resulting in this auditor's review conclusion is Farai Chibisa (PAAB Number 0547).
- GOING CONCERN
The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of the financial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate.
- CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
There were no material contingent liabilities at the reporting date.
- EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE
There have been no significant events after the reporting date.
- NET FINANCE COSTS
30 April 2024
30 April 2023
Reviewed
Unaudited
US$
US$
Interest on lease liabilities
66,365
102,668
Interest on debts and borrowings
539,381
428,623
Interest on investments with banks during the year
Net finance costs in profit or loss
605,746
531,291
GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024
Total
Issued
attributable
share
Non-
to equity
Non-
capital and distributable
Retained
holders of
controlling
Total
premium
reserves
earnings
the parent
interest
equity
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Balance at 1 November 2022
6,494,992
17,234,385
24,780,977
48,510,354
1,435,527
49,945,881
Total comprehensive income
-
-
9,467,163
9,467,163
145,658
9,612,821
Employee share option expense
-
7,814
-
7,814
-
7,814
Transactions with owners in
their capacity as owners
-
-
-
-
2,882,927
2,882,927
Share options exercised
8,329
(8,329)
-
-
-
-
Ordinary dividend
-
-
(1,400,621)
(1,400,621)
-
(1,400,621)
Balance at 31 October 2023
6,503,321
17,233,870
32,847,519
56,584,710
4,464,112
61,048,822
Balance at 1 November 2023
6,503,321
17,233,870
32,847,519
56,584,710
4,464,112
61,048,823
Total comprehensive income
-
-
3,277,335
3,277,335
86,882
3,364,217
Ordinary dividend
-
-
(533,521)
(533,521)
-
(533,521)
Balance at 30 April 2024
6,503,321
17,233,870
35,591,333
59,328,524
4,550,994
63,879,518
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL RESULTS
For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The financial results have been prepared based on statutory records, which are maintained on a historical cost basis, except for certain biological assets and financial instruments that are measured at fair value. The Group's reviewed abridged consolidated interim financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Zimbabwe Companies and Other Business Act (Chapter 24:31) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements. The Listing Requirements require interim financial statements to be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and, as a minimum, contain the information required by international Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 (Interim Financial Reporting).
- PRESENTATION AND FUNCTIONAL CURRENCY
2.1 Change in functional currency for the Group
These abridged consolidated interim financial statements are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), which is the functional and presentation currency of the Group. The Group changed its functional currency from Zimbabwe Dollars (ZW$) to United States Dollars ("US$"), with effect from November 1, 2023.
The Group assessed its functional currency in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standard 21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" (IAS 21). In assessing the functional currency, the following primary and secondary factors we considered:
- The currency that mainly influences sales prices for goods and services;
- The currency of the country whose competitive forces and regulations mainly determine the sales prices of its goods and services;
- The currency that mainly influences labor, material, and other costs of providing goods or services;
- The currency in which funds from financing activities are generated; and
- The currency in which receipts from operating activities are usually retained.
IAS 21 requires that when translating financial statements prepared under IAS 29 ("Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies") into a different presentation and functional currency, an entity applies a closing rate at the date of the most recent statement of financial position (October 31, 2023). The resulting translated amounts are treated as the historical costs for subsequent periods.
The Directors are of the opinion that using the provisions of IAS 21 to translate the Group's inflation-adjusted financial
statements from previous periods as a basis for presenting comparative and opening balance sheet information in terms of the new functional currency will result in a material misstatement of the Group's comparative financial statements. In an endeavor to present the best possible view of the comparative financial performance and position of the Group, the Directors translated the financial statements using the procedures below.
9.
INCOME TAX CHARGE
Current income tax charge
1,125,458
1,950,650
Income tax expense in profit or loss
1,125,458
1,950,650
10. BORROWINGS
The terms and conditions of the borrowings are as below:
Authorised in terms of Articles of Association
63,879,519
61,048,823
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
Interest rate%
Maturity
Current interest bearing loans and borrowings:
(2024) : 12%-13.5%
Bank borrowings
(2023) : 12%-15.5%
2024
8,995,432
9,045,591
Non-current interest bearing loans and borrowings:
Bank borrowings
(2024) : 12%-13.5%
2025
3,006,079
1,913,539
(2023) : 12%-15.5%
Total interest bearing loans and borrowings
12,001,510
10,959,130
Actual borrowings as a percentage of authorised borrowings
19%
18%
Secured loans
There is a negative pledge of assets in respect of overdrafts and bank borrowings. The Group has pledged part of its freehold property with a fair value of US$24.9 million (31 October 2023: US$21.4 million ) in order to fulfil the collateral requirements for the borrowings in place. The counterparties have an obligation to return the securities to the Group. There are no other significant terms and conditions associated with the use of collateral.
11. GROUP ABRIDGED SEGMENT RESULTS
Logistics
Agriculture
Real Estate
Operations
Operations
Operations
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
30 April 2024
Group Revenue
6,997,515
12,539,793
2,189,519
846,761
(2,598,747)
19,974,841
Operating profit
550,540
3,384,725
1,550,123
(326,815)
-
5,158,573
Fair value adjustment
and impairments
-
378,523
-
5,876
-
384,399
Cost of sales
(1,534,289)
(2,915,999)
-
-
77,363
(4,372,925)
Staff costs
(2,074,231)
(2,386,171)
(150,716)
(725,163)
-
(5,336,281)
30 April 2023
Group Revenue
5,859,957
15,704,814
1,769,881
592,250
(2,405,335)
21,521,567
Operating profit
658,350
7,037,414
1,108,420
(535,689)
-
8,268,495
Fair value adjustment
and impairments
-
485,298
-
200,335
-
685,633
Cost of sales
(61,427)
(4,370,054)
-
-
-
(4,431,481)
Staff costs
(2,065,517)
(2,197,180)
(158,125)
(652,837)
-
(5,073,659)
12. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
Inflation Adjusted
2024
2023
US$
US$
Capital commitments - authorised but not contracted for
3,991,008
17,712,246
The Statement of Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Transactions were initially split by currency of origin between USD and ZWL;
- ZWL transactions were translated to USD using a transaction-based average rate. The average rate was derived from the pricing rates and rates used for settlement with suppliers; and
- Depreciation was based on the USD values, which were based on transaction-based rates when the property, plant, and equipment was acquired.
The Statement of Financial Position
- Assets were translated using transaction-based rates when the items were acquired;
- Monetary assets and liabilities were translated at the closing rate; and
- Share capital and share premium were translated based on transaction-based rates.
