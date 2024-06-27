GROUP ABRIDGED

REVIEWED RESULTS

For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024

The Directors of TSL Limited are pleased to announce the Group abridged reviewed results for the six months ended 30 April 2024.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

REVIEW OF OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The operating environment remained complex characterised by inflationary pressures and liquidity challenges in the market. The inflationary pressures prompted the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on 5 April 2024 to introduce a new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) backed by gold and foreign exchange reserves.

The El Nino weather phenomenon caused delayed onset of the rainy season coupled with severe heat and long dry spells which negatively impacted production in the agriculture sector. On the 3rd of April 2024, the Zimbabwean Government declared a state of national disaster due to the devastating drought as more than 80% of the country received below normal rainfall.

The tobacco marketing season commenced on 13 March 2024. National tobacco crop sold by end of April 2024 was 18% below prior year at 95.3 million kgs. The average tobacco price remained firm at US$3.58 per kg, 19% ahead of prior year average price.

Indications are that the national tobacco crop size for 2024 will be lower than prior year by 20%-25% due to the impact of the El

Nino induced drought.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

The Group changed its functional currency to United States Dollar (USD) at the beginning of the financial year. The half year financial performance has therefore been presented in USD and considerations made in coming to this decision have been detailed on Note 2.1.

Revenue of US$19.9million generated during the period was 7% below last year. The Group was affected by the dry weather which resulted in lower volumes in the agriculture cluster of the business. The dollarisation of the economy in the period resulted in higher operating costs. A rigorous rationalisation and optimisation exercise is currently underway to curtail cost expansion.

VOLUMES OVERVIEW

AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS

Packaging

Hessian volumes were 18% below comparative period due to the reduction in national tobacco crop as farmers battled with the drought. Tobacco paper volumes were 40% ahead of prior year as the market continued to respond positively to the locally coated tobacco paper. The company started exporting tobacco paper into Zambia in the first quarter of the year.

Agricultural trading

Agricura's volumes were depressed during the period compared to prior year reflecting the impact of the El Nino induced drought. The strategic move to increase production in the unit is progressing well with the animal health remedies plant under construction and anticipated to be completed in the second half of the year.

Farming operations

Tobacco yields achieved were satisfactory whilst the banana plantation was affected by the drought. In response to the dry spell, the winter cropping plan was significantly reduced to accommodate all crops under irrigation.

MARKETPLACE OPERATIONS

Tobacco-related services

The strategy to serve the much larger contracted tobacco market is yielding fruits, with 83% of the total volumes handled coming from this segment. Tobacco contract volumes were 7% below prior year and independent auction volumes were 57% below prior year. The independently funded tobacco crop market size continues to shrink and represented 6% of the national tobacco crop in the period. The reduction in estimated national crop size has a direct impact on the volumes that are handled through the Company's floors.

Commodities Exchange

ZMX is in its infancy, and it is expected that the trading volumes will increase as the country imports grain to cover the gap caused by the drought.

LOGISTICS OPERATIONS

End to end logistics services

The logistics business recorded improved volume growth in the period due to the new business model, which supports the customer throughout the value chain. The rail service from both Maputo and Beira continued to operate and performance to date was satisfactory. Tobacco handling volumes were 26% ahead of comparative period due to improved volumes from existing clients. General cargo handling volumes were 47% ahead of comparative period due to increased fertilizer received via the Beira corridor. General cargo storage volumes were 64% below prior year as most commodities are received by customers on a just- in-time basis. FMCG distribution volumes were 22% ahead of prior year due to increased business from existing customers. Forwarding volumes remained strong due to improved volumes from existing customers.

Premier Forklift hours were 5% ahead of the comparative period as the business continues to effectively serve its clients. Forklift sales were significantly ahead of the prior year as most customers resumed investing in capital expenditure in the period.

Vehicle rental services

Rental days were 6% below prior year attributable to a reduced fleet size.

REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS

The level of voids across the cluster remains satisfactory due to improved demand for warehouse space. The Group completed the construction of a new world class 15,000 square meter warehouse at a prime location.

OUTLOOK

The Group will continue to pursue key strategic initiatives in line with its "moving agriculture" strategy.

The afore-mentioned challenges in the operating environment are expected to persist. Cost containment and cash flow management will be a priority for the rest of the year.

DIVIDEND

The Directors deemed it prudent not to declare a dividend for the six months ended 30 April 2024.

For and on behalf of the Board

A.S. Mandiwanza

(Chairman)

25 June 2024

GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024

30 April 2024

30 April 2023

Notes

Reviewed

Unaudited

US$

US$

Revenue from contracts with customers

19,974,841

21,521,567

Cost of sales

(4,372,925)

(4,431,481)

Gross profit

15,601,916

17,090,086

Other operating income

576,783

594,360

Fair value gain on biological assets

378,523

485,298

Other Operating expenses

(4,583,655)

(3,857,135)

Staff costs

(5,336,281)

(5,073,659)

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation

6,637,286

9,238,950

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,478,713)

(970,455)

Operating profit

5,158,573

8,268,495

Fair value gain on financial assets through profit or loss

5,876

200,335

Share of loss from investment in associate

(69,028)

(46,562)

Net finance costs

8

(605,746)

(531,291)

Profit before tax from operations

4,489,675

7,890,977

Profit before tax

4,489,675

7,890,977

Income tax charge

9

(1,125,458)

(1,950,650)

Profit for the period

3,364,217

5,940,327

Equity holders of the parent

3,277,335

5,876,407

Non-controlling interest

86,882

63,920

3,364,217

5,940,327

Number of shares in issue

360,678,838

359,619,162

Earnings per share (cents)

0.91

1.63

Headline earnings per share (cents)

0.83

1.53

Total comprehensive income

3,364,217

5,940,327

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

3,277,334

5,876,407

Non-controlling interest

86,882

63,920

3,364,217

5,940,327

GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As At 30 April 2024

30 April 2024

31 October 2023

Notes

Reviewed

Unaudited

US$

US$

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

36,482,449

34,044,690

Investment properties

32,476,000

32,476,000

Investment in associate

300,887

364,621

Intangible assets

903,067

926,319

Biological assets

391,170

331,924

Right of use assets

817,130

1,118,997

71,370,703

69,262,551

Current assets

Biological assets

1,546,020

513,744

Inventories

5,837,951

5,669,801

Prepayments

4,354,224

4,593,999

Trade and other receivables

7,652,002

5,428,573

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

458,080

494,467

Cash and cash equivalents

2,393,842

3,734,474

22,242,119

20,435,058

Total assets

93,612,822

89,697,609

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital and reserves

Issued share capital and premium

6,503,321

6,503,321

Non-distributable reserves

17,233,870

17,233,870

Retained earnings

35,591,333

32,847,519

Attributable to equity holders of parent

59,328,524

56,584,710

Non-controlling interest

4,550,994

4,464,112

Total equity

63,879,518

61,048,822

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

3,006,079

1,913,539

Deferred tax liabilities

9,929,249

9,929,249

Lease liabilities

558,491

653,278

13,493,819

12,496,066

Current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

8,995,432

9,045,591

Provisions

725,221

487,923

Trade and other payables

5,087,189

5,295,872

Income tax payable

1,146,354

857,615

Lease liability

285,289

465,720

16,239,485

16,152,721

Total equity and liabilities

93,612,822

89,697,609

_300122

DIRECTORS: A S Mandiwanza (Chairman), D Odoteye* (Chief Executive Ocer), P Shah, B Ndebele, H Rudland, W Matsaira, M Nzwere, J Gracie, D Garwe, E Muvingi, B Zamchiya, P Mujaya*, P Shiri*. (*EXECUTIVE)

1

GROUP ABRIDGED

REVIEWED RESULTS

For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024

The Directors of TSL Limited are pleased to announce the Group abridged reviewed results for the six months ended 30 April 2024.

GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024

CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before tax

Non-cash adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows

Net in working capital movements

Operating cash flow

Net finance costs

Income tax

Net cash generated from operating activities

CASHFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

Net cash utilised in investing activities

CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase in loans and borrowings

Ordinary dividend paid to equity holders of the parent Payment of principal portion of lease liability Payment to minority Shareholder Buy out

Net cash generated from financing activities

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Represented by:

Cash and bank balances

Bank overdraft

30 April 2024

30 April 2023

Reviewed Unaudited

US$US$

4,489,675 7,890,977

(627,842) (107,780)

3,861,833 7,783,197

(2,123,190) (2,791,067)

1,738,643 4,992,130

(605,746) (531,291)

(657,455) (1,002,289)

475,442 3,458,550

(2,111,044) (2,946,845)

61,32727,109

(2,049,717) (2,919,736)

1,042,381 3,273,399

(533,521) (433,590)

(275,217) (244,114)

  • (780,000)
    233,643 1,815,695

(1,340,632) 2,354,509

3,734,474 4,180,172

2,393,842 6,534,681

2,393,842 6,669,681

  • (135,000)

2,393,842 6,534,681

3. FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT ON INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

The property valuations done at 31 October 2023 were maintained as at 30 April 2024. No property revaluation was done at half year.

  • AUDITOR'S STATEMENT
    These abridged interim consolidated financial statements six months ended 30 April 2024 have been reviewed by Messrs Grant Thornton Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe) and an adverse review conclusion was issued thereon. This review conclusion is modified with respect to non-compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
    The review conclusion has been made available to management and those charged with governance. The Independent Review Report on the consolidated interim financial statements is available for inspection as the Company's registered office.
    The Engagement Partner on the review resulting in this auditor's review conclusion is Farai Chibisa (PAAB Number 0547).
  1. GOING CONCERN
    The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of the financial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate.
  2. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
    There were no material contingent liabilities at the reporting date.
  3. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE
    There have been no significant events after the reporting date.
  4. NET FINANCE COSTS

30 April 2024

30 April 2023

Reviewed

Unaudited

US$

US$

Interest on lease liabilities

66,365

102,668

Interest on debts and borrowings

539,381

428,623

Interest on investments with banks during the year

Net finance costs in profit or loss

605,746

531,291

GROUP ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024

Total

Issued

attributable

share

Non-

to equity

Non-

capital and distributable

Retained

holders of

controlling

Total

premium

reserves

earnings

the parent

interest

equity

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Balance at 1 November 2022

6,494,992

17,234,385

24,780,977

48,510,354

1,435,527

49,945,881

Total comprehensive income

-

-

9,467,163

9,467,163

145,658

9,612,821

Employee share option expense

-

7,814

-

7,814

-

7,814

Transactions with owners in

their capacity as owners

-

-

-

-

2,882,927

2,882,927

Share options exercised

8,329

(8,329)

-

-

-

-

Ordinary dividend

-

-

(1,400,621)

(1,400,621)

-

(1,400,621)

Balance at 31 October 2023

6,503,321

17,233,870

32,847,519

56,584,710

4,464,112

61,048,822

Balance at 1 November 2023

6,503,321

17,233,870

32,847,519

56,584,710

4,464,112

61,048,823

Total comprehensive income

-

-

3,277,335

3,277,335

86,882

3,364,217

Ordinary dividend

-

-

(533,521)

(533,521)

-

(533,521)

Balance at 30 April 2024

6,503,321

17,233,870

35,591,333

59,328,524

4,550,994

63,879,518

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL RESULTS

For The Six Months Ended 30 April 2024

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The financial results have been prepared based on statutory records, which are maintained on a historical cost basis, except for certain biological assets and financial instruments that are measured at fair value. The Group's reviewed abridged consolidated interim financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Zimbabwe Companies and Other Business Act (Chapter 24:31) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements. The Listing Requirements require interim financial statements to be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and, as a minimum, contain the information required by international Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 (Interim Financial Reporting).
  2. PRESENTATION AND FUNCTIONAL CURRENCY

2.1 Change in functional currency for the Group

These abridged consolidated interim financial statements are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), which is the functional and presentation currency of the Group. The Group changed its functional currency from Zimbabwe Dollars (ZW$) to United States Dollars ("US$"), with effect from November 1, 2023.

The Group assessed its functional currency in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standard 21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" (IAS 21). In assessing the functional currency, the following primary and secondary factors we considered:

  1. The currency that mainly influences sales prices for goods and services;
  2. The currency of the country whose competitive forces and regulations mainly determine the sales prices of its goods and services;
  3. The currency that mainly influences labor, material, and other costs of providing goods or services;
  4. The currency in which funds from financing activities are generated; and
  5. The currency in which receipts from operating activities are usually retained.

IAS 21 requires that when translating financial statements prepared under IAS 29 ("Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies") into a different presentation and functional currency, an entity applies a closing rate at the date of the most recent statement of financial position (October 31, 2023). The resulting translated amounts are treated as the historical costs for subsequent periods.

The Directors are of the opinion that using the provisions of IAS 21 to translate the Group's inflation-adjusted financial

statements from previous periods as a basis for presenting comparative and opening balance sheet information in terms of the new functional currency will result in a material misstatement of the Group's comparative financial statements. In an endeavor to present the best possible view of the comparative financial performance and position of the Group, the Directors translated the financial statements using the procedures below.

9.

INCOME TAX CHARGE

Current income tax charge

1,125,458

1,950,650

Income tax expense in profit or loss

1,125,458

1,950,650

10. BORROWINGS

The terms and conditions of the borrowings are as below:

Authorised in terms of Articles of Association

63,879,519

61,048,823

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

Interest rate%

Maturity

Current interest bearing loans and borrowings:

(2024) : 12%-13.5%

Bank borrowings

(2023) : 12%-15.5%

2024

8,995,432

9,045,591

Non-current interest bearing loans and borrowings:

Bank borrowings

(2024) : 12%-13.5%

2025

3,006,079

1,913,539

(2023) : 12%-15.5%

Total interest bearing loans and borrowings

12,001,510

10,959,130

Actual borrowings as a percentage of authorised borrowings

19%

18%

Secured loans

There is a negative pledge of assets in respect of overdrafts and bank borrowings. The Group has pledged part of its freehold property with a fair value of US$24.9 million (31 October 2023: US$21.4 million ) in order to fulfil the collateral requirements for the borrowings in place. The counterparties have an obligation to return the securities to the Group. There are no other significant terms and conditions associated with the use of collateral.

11. GROUP ABRIDGED SEGMENT RESULTS

Logistics

Agriculture

Real Estate

Operations

Operations

Operations

Services

Eliminations

Consolidated

30 April 2024

Group Revenue

6,997,515

12,539,793

2,189,519

846,761

(2,598,747)

19,974,841

Operating profit

550,540

3,384,725

1,550,123

(326,815)

-

5,158,573

Fair value adjustment

and impairments

-

378,523

-

5,876

-

384,399

Cost of sales

(1,534,289)

(2,915,999)

-

-

77,363

(4,372,925)

Staff costs

(2,074,231)

(2,386,171)

(150,716)

(725,163)

-

(5,336,281)

30 April 2023

Group Revenue

5,859,957

15,704,814

1,769,881

592,250

(2,405,335)

21,521,567

Operating profit

658,350

7,037,414

1,108,420

(535,689)

-

8,268,495

Fair value adjustment

and impairments

-

485,298

-

200,335

-

685,633

Cost of sales

(61,427)

(4,370,054)

-

-

-

(4,431,481)

Staff costs

(2,065,517)

(2,197,180)

(158,125)

(652,837)

-

(5,073,659)

12. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

Inflation Adjusted

2024

2023

US$

US$

Capital commitments - authorised but not contracted for

3,991,008

17,712,246

The Statement of Profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Transactions were initially split by currency of origin between USD and ZWL;

  • ZWL transactions were translated to USD using a transaction-based average rate. The average rate was derived from the pricing rates and rates used for settlement with suppliers; and
  • Depreciation was based on the USD values, which were based on transaction-based rates when the property, plant, and equipment was acquired.

The Statement of Financial Position

  • Assets were translated using transaction-based rates when the items were acquired;
  • Monetary assets and liabilities were translated at the closing rate; and
  • Share capital and share premium were translated based on transaction-based rates.

_300122

DIRECTORS: A S Mandiwanza (Chairman), D Odoteye* (Chief Executive Ocer), P Shah, B Ndebele, H Rudland, W Matsaira, M Nzwere, J Gracie, D Garwe, E Muvingi, B Zamchiya, P Mujaya*, P Shiri*. (*EXECUTIVE)

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TSL Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 07:38:16 UTC.