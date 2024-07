July 10, 2024 at 01:30 am EDT

TAIPEI, July 10 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday second quarter revenue of T$673.51 billion , according to Reuters calculations, handily beating market forecasts.

An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 21 analysts, predicted second quarter revenue of T$654.27 billion. ($1 = 32.5790 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung; Editing by Christopher Cushing)