For the month of June 2024
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
No. 8, Li-Hsin Rd. 6,
Hsinchu Science Park,
Taiwan, R.O.C.
|
Date: June 25, 2024

By

/s/ Wendell Huang

Wendell Huang

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
|
Date: June 25, 2024
|
By
|
/s/ Wendell Huang
|
Wendell Huang
|
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
("TSMC"; NYSE: TSM)
This is to report 1) the changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 2) the changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 3) the acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries; 4) the capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors and 5) the unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries for the month of May 2024.
1.The changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:
|
Title
|
Name
|
Number of shares held (Note 1) as of
|
Changes
|
4/30/2024
|
5/31/2024
|
Chairman (Note 2)
|
Mark Liu
|
12,967,987
|
12,968,366
|
379
|
Senior Vice President
|
Wei-Jen Lo
|
1,396,328
|
1,363,328
|
(33,000)
|
Senior Vice President
|
Cliff Hou
|
497,007
|
498,212
|
1,205
|
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Wendell Huang
|
1,660,169
|
1,660,178
|
9
|
Vice President
|
Jonathan Lee
|
401,552
|
402,988
|
1,436
Note 1: Shareholdings include shares held by the related parties.
Note 2: Dr. Mark Liu retired after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 4, 2024.
2.The changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC: Inapplicable.
3.The acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries:
Fixed-income investment: NT$20.1 billion of acquisition and NT$1.0 billion of disposition.
4.The capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors: Inapplicable.
5.The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries:
|
Issuance
|
Tranche
|
Issuance Period
|
Total Amount
(in billions)
|
Coupon Rate
|
Repayment and Interest Payment
|
113-2
|
A
|
May 2024 ~ May 2029
|
NT$4.9
|
1.98%
|
Bullet repayment; interest payable annually
|
B
|
May 2024 ~ May 2034
|
NT$6.6
|
2.10%