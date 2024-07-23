



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

("TSMC"; NYSE: TSM)

This is to report 1) the changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 2) the changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC; 3) the acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries; 4) the capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors and 5) the unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries for the month of June 2024.

Title Name Number of shares held as of Changes 5/31/2024 6/30/2024 Senior Vice President Cliff Hou 498,212 499,293 1,081 Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang 1,660,178 1,660,187 9 Vice President Simon Jang 358,582 358,832 250 Vice President Jonathan Lee 402,988 404,286 1,298

Note: Shareholdings include shares held by the related parties. 1.The changes in the shareholdings of TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC:Note: Shareholdings include shares held by the related parties.

2.The changes in the pledge of TSMC common shares by TSMC board of directors, executive officers and shareholders who own more than 10% of total outstanding common shares of TSMC: Inapplicable.



3.The acquisition and disposition of assets by TSMC and its subsidiaries:

(1) Fixed-income investment: NT$22.6 billion of acquisition and NT$0.3 billion of disposition.

(2) Machinery equipment: NT$0.3 billion of disposition.

(3) Share Repurchase Program: bought back 3,249,000 common shares for an aggregate purchase amount of NT$3.1 billion to offset the dilutive effect of the issuance of Employee Restricted Stock Awards.



4.The capital appropriations approved by TSMC board of directors:

(1) Machinery equipment for advanced technology capacity: US$2,048 million.

(2) Machinery equipment for advanced packaging, mature and/or specialty technology capacity: US$4,294 million.

(3) Real estate and capitalized leased assets: US$11,014 million.











5.The unsecured bonds issued by TSMC and its subsidiaries: Inapplicable.

























