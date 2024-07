TAIPEI, July 19 (Reuters) - Taipei-listed shares of TSMC fell at the market open on Friday, even after the company raised its full-year revenue forecast and reported a market-beating net profit for the second quarter.

Shares of TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, fell 1.79%, while Taiwan's main index opened down 0.73 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)