TAIPEI, July 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports rose more than expected in June, with the island benefiting from its position as a key link in the supply chain of the booming artificial intelligence (AI) industry though also coming off from a low base period.

Exports rose 23.5% from a year earlier to $39.9 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Taiwan's export recovery continued with its eighth consecutive monthly rise, and exceeded the 11.45% forecast in a Reuters poll, while beating a 3.5% gain in May.

The robust performance was thanks to "strong business opportunities in new technology applications" such as AI and high performance computing, the ministry said in a statement.

The second half of the year should see a continued uptrend in export momentum as exports enter their peak season, owing to the island's advanced chip production capacity, it added.

Taiwanese firms such as TSMC , the world's largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple , Nvidia and other tech giants.

The ministry predicted that Taiwan's exports in July could rise between 3% and 6% from a year earlier.

Exports to the United States soared 74.2%, compared with a 36.4% surge in May.

Shipments to China - Taiwan's largest trading partner - improved, up 7.3% in June on-year versus the previous month's 5.3% drop.

Taiwan's total shipments of electronic components rose 7.3% in June from a year earlier to $14.58 billion, with semiconductor exports gaining 7.6%.

Taiwan's imports jumped 33.9% to $35.22 billion in June, above economists' forecasts for a 15% gain. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Andrew Heavens)