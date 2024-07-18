Shares of technology companies fell slightly as a rotation out of the sector continued.

The SPDR Select Sector Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the S&P 500 is down roughly 5% from its recent peak.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's earnings report initially quelled worries about trade-war and demand risks to chip stocks. The Taiwanese semiconductor fabricator raised its sales projection after better-than-expected quarterly profit, as demand for its advanced chips continued to surge because of AI rollouts.

Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund, has taken a bearish position on mega-cap tech stocks but is not sure that the current down-draft will last through earnings season.

"Numbers on most mega-cap tech [earnings] are probably going to be still good," said Di Mattia. "Now, if some mega-cap says something negative about AI spending, then [the rally] is probably going to be over for a while."

A federal judge dismissed part of a landmark government lawsuit against software maker SolarWinds and its top cybersecurity executive over how the company dealt with a breach disclosed in 2020 that affected customers that included U.S. government agencies and private companies.

