Tsodilo Resources : 11th International Kimberlite Conference Gaborone, Botswana
Prospecting History leading to the discovery of
Botswana's diamond mines: from artefacts to
Lesedi La Rona
Mike de Wit
Tsodilo Resources Ltd
University of Pretoria
18
th September 2017
Three exploration/mining phases in Bechuanaland/Botswana
Pre-historic
Artifacts factory sites: Earliest ESA (3.4 - 1.7Ma), ESA (1.7Ma - 280Ka), MSA (280Ka - 50Ka) and LSA (50 - 20Ka) stone age
Mining for minerals used as pigment for rock paintings, decorative purposes (c. 2,000 BP).
Iron (AD 800 - 1,000), Copper (AD 1,000 - 1,700), Gold (AD 1,200 +) mining.
Historic
Gold found in 1866 (lower Tati River), this led to establishment of Francistown
1887 - 1888: Prospecting for diamonds in Bangwaketsi Native Reserve ( Balkis Ltd)
1896 - 1898: Prospecting for diamonds in Ngamiland ( West Charterland Ltd)
1932 - 1938: Prospecting for diamonds in Bamangwato reserve ( Victoria Prospecting Co Ltd)
Modern
1959 - 1960: Conso lidated African Selection Trust - CAST (Bamangwato Reserve).
1955 - present: Kimberlitic Searches/De Beers Botswana
1977 - 1982: Falconbridge
1990s - Tinto Botswana, TNK, Seltrust, Motapa, Ampal, Petra, Kalahari, Firestone, Lucara , etc
Pre-historicmining (3.4 Ma - AD 1200 +)
Moore et al. (2012)
Silcrete artifacts at the
base of the Kalahari
over BK9 (Walker 2011) and BK12 (Gibson, pers. comm. 2017)
Archaeological sites around the Makgadikgadi
Basin
Earliest ESA (3.4 - 1.7 Ma) - 995 m
ESA
(1.7 - 0.3 Ma)
- 945 m
MSA
(300 - 50 Ka)
- below 945 m
LSA
(50 - 20 Ka)
- < 920 m
Successive older stone age artifacts are concentrated at progressive higher lake levels.
Earliest ESA (Oldowan)
artifacts on BK09
Pre-historic mines in
Botswana:
AD 800 - 1,200
Iron (AD 800 - 1,000)
Copper (AD 1,000 - 1,700)
Gold (AD 1,200 +)
15m deep pre-historic stope
Pre-historic Dukwe Copper mines:
Malokojwe
Charcoal from fire-setting was collected for dating - 13 th - 14 th century.
The blocky nature is where the rock had been removed by iron gad and hammerstones.
The green copper oxide (mostly chrysocolla) left behind, as the miners only targeted malachite.
Prehistoric mining at Tsodilo Hills for specularite-hematite used for pigment
