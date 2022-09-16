Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Tsodilo Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSD   CA8985301008

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED

(TSD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:36 2022-09-15 pm EDT
0.3850 CAD   +10.00%
09/16TSODILO RESOURCES : 11th International Kimberlite Conference Gaborone, Botswana
PU
08/26Tsodilo Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/30TSODILO RESOURCES : Annual Meeting Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsodilo Resources : 11th International Kimberlite Conference Gaborone, Botswana

09/16/2022 | 08:10pm EDT
Prospecting History leading to the discovery of

Botswana's diamond mines: from artefacts to

Lesedi La Rona

Mike de Wit

Tsodilo Resources Ltd

University of Pretoria

18th September 2017

Three exploration/mining phases in Bechuanaland/Botswana

  • Pre-historic
    • Artifacts factory sites: Earliest ESA (3.4 - 1.7Ma), ESA (1.7Ma - 280Ka), MSA (280Ka - 50Ka) and LSA (50 - 20Ka) stone age
    • Mining for minerals used as pigment for rock paintings, decorative purposes (c. 2,000 BP).
    • Iron (AD 800 - 1,000), Copper (AD 1,000 - 1,700), Gold (AD 1,200 +) mining.
  • Historic
    • Gold found in 1866 (lower Tati River), this led to establishment of Francistown
    • 1887 - 1888: Prospecting for diamonds in Bangwaketsi Native Reserve (Balkis Ltd)
    • 1896 - 1898: Prospecting for diamonds in Ngamiland (West Charterland Ltd)
    • 1932 - 1938: Prospecting for diamonds in Bamangwato reserve (Victoria Prospecting Co Ltd)
  • Modern
    • 1959 - 1960: Consolidated African Selection Trust - CAST (Bamangwato Reserve).
    • 1955 - present: Kimberlitic Searches/De Beers Botswana
    • 1977 - 1982: Falconbridge
    • 1990s - Tinto Botswana, TNK, Seltrust, Motapa, Ampal, Petra, Kalahari, Firestone, Lucara, etc
  1. Pre-historicmining (3.4 Ma - AD 1200 +)

Moore et al. (2012)

Silcrete artifacts at the

base of the Kalahari

over BK9 (Walker 2011) and BK12 (Gibson, pers. comm. 2017)

Archaeological sites around the Makgadikgadi

Basin

  • Earliest ESA (3.4 - 1.7 Ma) - 995 m

ESA

(1.7 - 0.3 Ma)

- 945 m

MSA

(300 - 50 Ka)

- below 945 m

LSA

(50 - 20 Ka)

- < 920 m

Successive older stone age artifacts are concentrated at progressive higher lake levels.

Earliest ESA (Oldowan)

artifacts on BK09

Pre-historic mines in

Botswana:

AD 800 - 1,200

  • Iron (AD 800 - 1,000)
  • Copper (AD 1,000 - 1,700)
  • Gold (AD 1,200 +)

15m deep pre-historic stope

Pre-historic Dukwe Copper mines:

Malokojwe

Orapa

Van Waarden 2017

  • Charcoal from fire-setting was collected for dating - 13th - 14th century.
  • The blocky nature is where the rock had been removed by iron gad and hammerstones.
  • The green copper oxide (mostly chrysocolla) left behind, as the miners only targeted malachite.

Prehistoric mining at Tsodilo Hills for specularite-hematite used for pigment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tsodilo Resources Limited published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 00:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,32 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 14,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsodilo Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Michael Bruchs Director
Gary A. Bojes Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Robert Kelafant Independent Director
Thomas S. Bruington Independent Director
Mark Scowcroft Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED-39.84%14
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.84%9 475
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.20.94%8 462
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-20.98%6 408
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-16.86%625
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-24.86%441