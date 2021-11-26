Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Tsodilo Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSD   CA8985301008

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED

(TSD)
Tsodilo Resources : TSD-3rdQ-2021_Financial Statements

11/26/2021 | 08:20am EST
TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIOD

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

These Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34) using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

These condensed interim condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been authorized for release by the Company's Board of Directors on November 26, 2021.

CONTENTS:

Condensed Interim:

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Operations

Statements of Shareholders' Equity

Statement of Cash Flows

Financial Reporting Responsibility of Management

Management's Responsibility for Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions, which were not complete at the balance sheet date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34- Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances. These statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent annual audited financial statements. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual audited financial statements of the Company. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

DATED this 26th day of November, 2021.

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED

"s"

"s"

James M. Bruchs

Gary A. Bojes

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tsodilo Resources Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In United States dollars)

,

Sept 30

Sept 30

December 31

2021

2020

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

7,473

$47,213

$ 5,620

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

38,773

59,866

60,473

Total Current Assets

46,246

107,079

66,093

Exploration and Evaluation Assets (note 3)

6,857,417

6,653,738

7,063,327

Property, Plant and Equipment (note 4)

258,483

221,323

248,086

Total Assets

$7,162,146

$ 6,982,140

$ 7,377,506

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9)

$

632,479

$736,296

$ 821,774

Notes payable (note 5)

835,474

974,637

1,055,735

Total Current Liabilities

1,467,953

1,710,933

1,877,509

--

Total Liabilities

1,467,953

1,710,933

1,877,509

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (note 6a)

50,784,609

49,281,890

49,518,357

Contributed surplus (note 6c)

11,867,455

11,722,894

11,639,437

Foreign currency translation reserve

(6,322,544)

(6,660,131)

(5,823,437)

Deficit

(50,635,327)

(49,073,446)

(49,834,360)

Total Equity

5,694,193

5,271,207

5,499,997

Total Liabilities and Equity

$7,162,146

$ 6,982,140

$ 7,377,506

Nature of operations (note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (note 12)

Subsequent events (note 14)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"s"

"s"

Jonathan R. Kelafant

James M. Bruchs

Chairman, Audit Committee

Chairman & CEO

Tsodilo Resources Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In United States dollars)

Periods Ended September 30

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept 30

Sept 30

Sept 30

Sept 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Administrative Expenses

Corporate remuneration

$ 196,008

$106,579

$ 409,162

$320,264

Corporate travel and subsistence

--

1,903

--

1,903

Investor relations

6,067

817

92,659

3,317

Legal and audit

346

4,718

1,015

5,476

Filings and regulatory fees

3,365

14,217

10,967

14,998

Administrative expenses

2,739

43,164

75,464

61,158

Amortization

--

--

--

--

Stock-based compensation (note 6c)

73,667

9,403

229,223

33,914

282,192

180,801

818,490

441,030

Other Income (Expense)

Other services income, net of cost

(46)

(618)

7,855

79,741

Interest income

--

489,942

1

489,942

Realized gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

--

1

Gain on debt settlement

--

--

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

1,163

11,878

9,667

(22,664)

1,117

501,202

17,523

547,020

Gain/(Loss) for period

(281,075)

320,401

(800,967)

105,990

Other Comprehensive Gain/(Loss)

Foreign currency translation

(443,842)

132,253

(499,107)

(1,008,174)

Total Other Comprehensive Gain/(Loss)

(443,842)

132,253

(499,107)

(1,008,174)

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period

($724,917)

$452,654

$(1,300,074)

($902,184)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 8)

($0.01)

$0.01

($0.02)

($0.02)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Tsodilo Resources Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In United States dollars except for shares)

2021

Foreign

Deficit

Total

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Translation

Equity

Shares Issued

Amount

Stock-based

Reserve

compensation & Other

Balance January 1, 2021

46,166,060

$49,518,357

$11,639,437

($5,823,437)

($49,834,360)

$5,499,997

Units Issued

2,986,038

1,151,821

--

--

--

1,151,821

Options exercised

50,000

35,341

(1,205)

--

--

34,136

Warrant exercised

143,801

79,090

--

--

--

79,090

Stock Based Compensation

--

--

229,223

--

--

229,223

Comprehensive loss

--

--

--

(499,107)

(800,967)

(1,300,074)

Balance September 30, 2021

49,345,899

$50,784,609

$11,867,455

($6,322,544)

($50,635,327)

$5,694,193

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

2020

Foreign

Deficit

Total

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Translation

Equity

Reserve

Shares Issued

Amount

Stock-based

compensation & Other

Balance January 1, 2020

45,347,310

$49,281,890

$11,689,724

($5,651,957)

($49,179,436)

$6,140,221

Stock Based Compensation

--

--

33,170

--

--

33,170

Comprehensive loss

--

--

--

(1,008,174)

105,990

(902,184)

Balance September 30, 2020

45,347,310

$49,281,890

$11,722,894

($6,660,131)

(49,073,446)

$5,271,207

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Tsodilo Resources Limited published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:19:05 UTC.


