Tsodilo Resources : TSD-3rdQ-2021_Financial Statements

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIOD
ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
These Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34) using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
These condensed interim condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been authorized for release by the Company's Board of Directors on November 26, 2021.
CONTENTS:
Condensed Interim:
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Operations
Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Financial Reporting Responsibility of Management
Management's Responsibility for Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions, which were not complete at the balance sheet date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34- Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances. These statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent annual audited financial statements. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual audited financial statements of the Company. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
DATED this 26th day of November, 2021.
TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED
"s"
"s"
James M. Bruchs
Gary A. Bojes
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Tsodilo Resources Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In United States dollars)
,
Sept 30
Sept 30
December 31
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
7,473
$47,213
$ 5,620
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
38,773
59,866
60,473
Total Current Assets
46,246
107,079
66,093
Exploration and Evaluation Assets (note 3)
6,857,417
6,653,738
7,063,327
Property, Plant and Equipment (note 4)
258,483
221,323
248,086
Total Assets
$7,162,146
$ 6,982,140
$ 7,377,506
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9)
$
632,479
$736,296
$ 821,774
Notes payable (note 5)
835,474
974,637
1,055,735
Total Current Liabilities
1,467,953
1,710,933
1,877,509
--
Total Liabilities
1,467,953
1,710,933
1,877,509
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (note 6a)
50,784,609
49,281,890
49,518,357
Contributed surplus (note 6c)
11,867,455
11,722,894
11,639,437
Foreign currency translation reserve
(6,322,544)
(6,660,131)
(5,823,437)
Deficit
(50,635,327)
(49,073,446)
(49,834,360)
Total Equity
5,694,193
5,271,207
5,499,997
Total Liabilities and Equity
$7,162,146
$ 6,982,140
$ 7,377,506
Nature of operations (note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (note 12)
Subsequent events (note 14)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"s"
"s"
Jonathan R. Kelafant
James M. Bruchs
Chairman, Audit Committee
Chairman & CEO
Tsodilo Resources Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In United States dollars)
Periods Ended September 30
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept 30
Sept 30
Sept 30
Sept 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Administrative Expenses
Corporate remuneration
$ 196,008
$106,579
$ 409,162
$320,264
Corporate travel and subsistence
--
1,903
--
1,903
Investor relations
6,067
817
92,659
3,317
Legal and audit
346
4,718
1,015
5,476
Filings and regulatory fees
3,365
14,217
10,967
14,998
Administrative expenses
2,739
43,164
75,464
61,158
Amortization
--
--
--
--
Stock-based compensation (note 6c)
73,667
9,403
229,223
33,914
282,192
180,801
818,490
441,030
Other Income (Expense)
Other services income, net of cost
(46)
(618)
7,855
79,741
Interest income
--
489,942
1
489,942
Realized gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
--
1
Gain on debt settlement
--
--
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
1,163
11,878
9,667
(22,664)
1,117
501,202
17,523
547,020
Gain/(Loss) for period
(281,075)
320,401
(800,967)
105,990
Other Comprehensive Gain/(Loss)
Foreign currency translation
(443,842)
132,253
(499,107)
(1,008,174)
Total Other Comprehensive Gain/(Loss)
(443,842)
132,253
(499,107)
(1,008,174)
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period
($724,917)
$452,654
$(1,300,074)
($902,184)
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 8)
($0.01)
$0.01
($0.02)
($0.02)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Tsodilo Resources Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(In United States dollars except for shares)
2021
Foreign
Deficit
Total
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Translation
Equity
Shares Issued
Amount
Stock-based
Reserve
compensation & Other
Balance January 1, 2021
46,166,060
$49,518,357
$11,639,437
($5,823,437)
($49,834,360)
$5,499,997
Units Issued
2,986,038
1,151,821
--
--
--
1,151,821
Options exercised
50,000
35,341
(1,205)
--
--
34,136
Warrant exercised
143,801
79,090
--
--
--
79,090
Stock Based Compensation
--
--
229,223
--
--
229,223
Comprehensive loss
--
--
--
(499,107)
(800,967)
(1,300,074)
Balance September 30, 2021
49,345,899
$50,784,609
$11,867,455
($6,322,544)
($50,635,327)
$5,694,193
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
2020
Foreign
Deficit
Total
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Translation
Equity
Reserve
Shares Issued
Amount
Stock-based
compensation & Other
Balance January 1, 2020
45,347,310
$49,281,890
$11,689,724
($5,651,957)
($49,179,436)
$6,140,221
Stock Based Compensation
--
--
33,170
--
--
33,170
Comprehensive loss
--
--
--
(1,008,174)
105,990
(902,184)
Balance September 30, 2020
45,347,310
$49,281,890
$11,722,894
($6,660,131)
(49,073,446)
$5,271,207
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
