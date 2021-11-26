Tsodilo Resources : TSD-3rdQ-2021_Management Discussion and Analysis 11/26/2021 | 08:20am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED Management's Discussion and Analysis FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 The Management's Discussion and Analysis has been authorized for release by the Company's Board of Directors on November 26, 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company and the notes thereto for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Company's functional and reporting currency is United States dollars and all amounts stated are in United States dollar unless otherwise noted. In addition, the Company has three Botswana operating subsidiaries, Newdico, Gcwihaba and Bosoto which have a functional currency of the Botswana Pula and one South African subsidiary which has a functional current of the South African Rand. This management's discussion and analysis has been prepared as at November 26, 2021. Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in the MD&A was prepared under the supervision of Dr. Alistair A Jeffcoate Msci, PhD, MAusIMM(CP), MBGA, FGS), the Company's Project Manage and Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person, as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101. Some of the statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained herein. Additional information about the Company and its business activities is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. OVERVIEW Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") was organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario in 1996 and continued under the laws of the Yukon in 2002. It is incorporated under laws of the Yukon Territory, Canada, under the Business Corporations Act of Yukon and the address of the Company's registered office is 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 508 Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2S1. The Company currently exists under the Business Corporations Act of Yukon and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TSD. Tsodilo is an exploration stage company which is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Republics of Botswana and South Africa. The Company is considered to be in the exploration and development stage given that none of its properties are in production and, to date, has not earned any significant revenues. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the renewal of exploration licenses, obtaining the necessary permits to operate a mine, obtaining the financing to complete exploration and development, and future profitable production. Outstanding Share Data As of November 26, 2021, 49,345,899 common shares of the Company were outstanding. Of the options to purchase common shares issued to eligible persons under the stock option plan of the Company, 3,156,250 options are outstanding of which 2,587,500 are exercisable at exercise prices ranging from CAD $0.07 - $0.85. Grant Date Expiry Date Grant Price Granted Outstanding Exercisable (CAD) May 21, 2021 May 21, 2026 $0.75 650,000 650,000 325,000 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2026 $0.47 275,000 275,000 137,500 September 21, 2020 September 21, 2025 $0.09 425,000 368,750 262,500 January 2, 2020 January 2, 2025 $0.07 275,000 187,500 187,500 June 6, 2019 June 6, 2024 $0.17 925,000 475,000 475,000 January 2, 2019 January 2, 2024 $0 28 250,000 50,000 50,000 March 26, 2018 March 26, 2023 $0.55 600,000 450,000 450,000 January 2, 2018 January 2, 2023 $0.65 260,000 175,000 175,000 April 3, 2017 April 3, 2022 $0.85 600,000 350,000 350,000 January 2, 2017 January 2, 2022 $0 69 260,000 175,000 175,000 As of November 26, 2021, the following warrants were outstanding: Grant Date Expiry Date Grant Price (USD) Granted Outstanding Exercisable January 25, 2021 January 25, 2023 $0.55 2,686,038 2,542,237 2,542,237 February 10, 2021 February 10, 2023 $0.55 300,000 300,000 300,000 Principal Shareholders of the Company To the best of the Company's knowledge, the principal shareholders (greater than 5%) of the Company as of November 26, 2021, are as follows: Name Description Shares % of the Issued and Owns, Controls or Directs Outstanding Shares Azur LLC Investment Trust 4,996,065 10.12% Lucara Diamond Corporation Diamond Mining Co. 4,476,773 9.07% David J. Cushing Investor 4,327,579 8.76% James M. Bruchs Chairman and CEO 2,888,119 5.86% Exploration Activities as at September 30, 2021 Subsidiaries The Company holds a 100% interest in its Botswana subsidiary, Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Limited ("Gcwihaba") which holds five (5 pending approval) metal (base, precious, platinum group, and rare earth) prospecting licenses.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its Botswana subsidiary, Bosoto (Pty) Limited ("Bosoto"), which holds two (2) precious stone prospecting licenses; PL369/2014 for the area which contains the BK16 kimberlite and precious stone prospecting license PL217/2016.

The Company holds a 100% interest in Newdico (Pty) Limited. ("Newdico"), which holds one (1) industrial mineral prospecting license PL091/2019, effective January 1, 2020. Newdico also provides administrative, operational, exploration, geophysical and drilling services to the Company's other subsidiaries.

The Company holds a 70% interest in its South African subsidiary, Idada Trading 361 (Pty) Limited ("Idada"), which holds (in renewal) a gold and silver exploration license (Ref: MP30/5/1/1/2/1047PR) in the Barberton area.

The Company holds a 100% interest in Tsodilo Resources Bermuda Limited ("TRBL") to which the shares of its operating subsidiaries are registered. 1. DIAMOND PROJECTS The Company holds two prospecting licences for precious stones, registered to Bosoto. These licenses are summarized in Table 1. Table 1 Precious Stone Prospecting Licenses as at September 30, 2021 Prospecting Km² Grant Expiry or Current Expenditure1 Total Expenditure from License Date Renewal Stage Per Annum Grant Date and if held to Number Date (BWP) Full License Term Rental Work BWP1 USD as at Fee Program 9/30/2021 369/2014 1.02 10/01/21 9/30/23 1st Extension 1,000 20,000,000 40,002,000 3,605.950 217/2016 292 7/01/20 6/30/22 1st Renewal 1,460 500,000 1,002,920 90,408 Amounts include services accounted for at market value provided by Tsodilo and its subsidiaries and all expenditure amounts are incremental in nature and qualified by positive results in the evaluation process throughout the license term. 1.1 PL369/2014 (BK 16) Bosoto was granted prospecting license (PL) (PL369/2014) over the BK16 kimberlite pipe effective October 1, 2014. The prospecting license was renewed for an additional two-year period commencing October 1, 2017 and a second two-year renewal application was granted effective October 1, 2019. Bosoto received a two-year extension of the license from the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security ("MMGE") for P L 369/2014 commencing October 1, 2021. The diamondiferous BK16 kimberlite pipe is located within the Orapa Kimberlite Field (" OKF") in Botswana and covered by ~25 meters (m) of Kalahari Group sediments. BK16 is located 37 kilometers (km) east-southeast of the Orapa Diamond Mine AK01, 25 km southeast of the Damtshaa Diamond Mine, and 13 km north-northeast of the Letlhakane Diamond Mine, all operated by Debswana and 28 km east-northeast from Lucara Diamond Corporation's Karowe Mine (AK6). The OKF contains at least 83 kimberlite bodies, varying in size from insignificant dykes to the 110 hectares (ha) AK01 kimberlite pipe. Ages of emplacement are Cretaceous and range from 111 Ma for Lethlakane-DK01 (Letlhakane Mine) to 85 Ma for Orapa-AK01, representing a protracted period of kimberlite magmatism lasting approximately 20 million years. Of the 83 known kimberlite bodies, eleven (11), AK01, AK02, AK07 (Orapa, Debswana); AK06 (Karowe, Lucara Diamond Corporation); BK01, BK09, BK12 and BK15 (Damtshaa, Debswana); DK01 and DK02 (Letlhakane, Debswana); and BK11 (Firestone Diamonds) are currently being or have been mined. In July 2016, TRBL completed a share repurchase and royalty fee agreement with Bosoto's minority shareholders. The minority shareholders' 25% equity interest was purchased for a 2% gross proceeds royalty derived from the sale of diamonds mined from Bosoto's BK16 kimberlite project. The result of this transaction resulted in Tsodilo having a 100% interest in Bosoto and its BK16 exploration project. Summary of Work Performed as at September 30, 2021 The diamondiferous BK16 kimberlite pipe is approximately six (6) hectares in size at surface and is known to contain rare and valuable Type IIa diamonds. A mini-bulk sampling program was undertaken to obtain an initial determination of the quality and value of the BK16 diamonds. This was successfully undertaken via fourteen (14) 24-inch Large Diameter Drilling (LDD) totaling 3,121 meters. 2,077 tonnes (callipered) of kimberlite were extracted. From this extraction, 243 individual bulk samples were processed at the Company's dense media separation (DMS) plant ahead of X-Ray diamond separation and final hand sorting at the Company's secure recovery unit. The diamond recovery resulted in 509 diamonds weighing 78.403 carats which were studied for value and size frequency distribution (SFD) modelling to model the SFD of the BK16 kimberlite which showed the following: successfully demonstrated the potential of the BK16 kimberlite to host high value diamonds between US$ 281 to US$ 792 per carat, see Table 2;

successfully confirmed the presence of Type IIa diamonds where 3.8% of the diamonds were identified as high-quality Type IIa diamonds consisting predominantly of D color stones;

high-quality Type IIa diamonds consisting predominantly of D color stones; a Size Frequency Distribution study (SFD) of the diamonds recovered from the LDD samples indicates that the size distribution of BK16 could be coarser than several producers in southern Africa. There are indications that BK16 could have a broadly similarly coarse shaped size distribution to that of the Lucara's Karowe Mine (Botswana), Petra Diamonds' Premier Mine (South Africa), and Lucapa Diamond's Mothae Mine (Lesotho); and,

successfully confirmed the potential of BK16 to host large special stones of +10.8 carats where size frequency distribution analysis indicates that 2% to 5% of the total carats may be greater than 10.8 carats (specials) (which compares favorably with Lucara Diamond Corp.'s Karowe Mine (AK6) production of specials). This SFD modeling led to a scoping level range analysis techno-economic modelling of the deposit using some defined variables and options for developing the project. This range analysis suggests that a positive NPV project is possible. The range analysis suggests that at diamond values around $350/ct the target could support a well-managed toll treatment operation. As the value increases to $500-550 it would be viable to contemplate a variety of low-capital intensity operations. At values above $600-650/ct the strategy of a developing a stand-alonefull-size operation should be pursued. Still further alternatives involved the utilization of other processing plants in the OKF that are operating beneath their capacity. These encouraging results suggest that BK16 has the potential to become a mineable asset and suggest that the BK16 project employ a surface bulk sample method to augment the Phase 1 LDD sampling for its next Phase II stage of evaluation. Table 2 Phase I SFD modelled grade, diamond value and kimberlite value. Current BK16 SFD Study Variable Unit of BK16 Measure Sample Min P20 P80 Max Grade cpht 3.8 4 5 7 8 Diamond Value US$/carat 177 281 290 600 792 Kimberlite Value US$/tonne 6.6 11 15 38 67 Future Plans and Outlook for BK16 The encouraging results from the Phase I program justifies moving onto Phase II which is to increase the number of carats recovered significantly by processing a far larger sample which will lead to an increase in the certainty of the grade and diamond value. Phase IIa will consist of the following: Phase IIa Surface Bulk Sampling: Extract ~20,000 metric tonnes of kimberlite to obtain 800 to 1,600 carats of diamonds;

Significantly improve the understanding of the grade of the deposit in cpht;

Solidify further the accuracy of the high diamond value in US$ per carat;

Further confirm the presence and quality of the Type IIa diamond population;

Confirm the presence of larger stones and demonstrate that BK16 will be a significant producer of special stones above 10.8 carats and >100 carat stones;

Define an inferred resource; and,

Further refine the accuracy of the economic fundamentals of the project to move towards detailed feasibility studies and ultimately mining. The envisioned Phase IIa surface bulk sampling of this type constitutes standard industry practice for diamond exploration of kimberlites like BK16 to gain enough carats for an effective economic analysis. The Phase IIa bulk sample design will be a basic small and shallow box-cut style sample. Twenty-five (25) meters of over-burden will be stripped to expose the kimberlite below resulting in a depth of the box-cut design of 30 - 35 meters. Engineering studies undertaken into this surface bulk sample were comprised of a geotechnical characteristic study; a sample location optimization study to maximize number of diamonds; and, a final optimized pit design optimization which construct a box-cut design specification optimized pit shell that takes into account geotechnical parameters and grade and tonnage considerations. This final design was signed off by the independent engineers. Further to this, a detailed rehabilitation plan was created that meets statutory requirements and will ensure the workings and facilities are safe and restore the environment to as close as possible to its natural state. If results are positive from this Phase IIa then a further phase of bulk sampling will be undertaken (Phase IIb) for a 5,000 tonnes LDD program plus another 20,000 tonnes of surface bulk sample in Phase IIb. Phase IIa and Phase IIb should provide a total of 1,800 to 3,600 carats from and provide a solid foundation for progressing the BK16 project, where it is envisaged that this will lead into mining of the BK16 kimberlite. 1.2 PL217/2016 PL 217/2016 was acquired in the second quarter of 2017. The license has an effective date of January 1, 2017 for an initial period of three (3) years followed by two 2-year renewals. The first renewal was granted on June 29, 2020 with a commencement date of July 1, 2020 for a period of two-years. The license lies within the OKF and is situated some 10 km south of the Orapa Mining area and with the same distance to the west of the Letlhakane Mining lease. It surrounds the Karowe Mining lease, while the BK11 prospect is directly to the east of the licence. Other kimberlites occur along its northern and eastern borders. The licence is highly prospective for kimberlites but also has the potential to contain secondary diamond deposits associated with the paleo-drainage network in the area. The present drainage is to the north and erosion of the kimberlites would have resulted in the residue, including diamonds, to have been transported in the same direction. The focus of the exploration work would therefore be not only on finding kimberlites but also to assess the geomorphology in the search for paleo-channels and alluvial diamond deposits. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Tsodilo Resources Limited published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:19:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED 08:20a TSODILO RESOURCES : TSD-3rdQ-2021_Financial Statements PU 08:20a TSODILO RESOURCES : TSD-3rdQ-2021_Management Discussion and Analysis PU 09/20 Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Econom.. CI 08/27 Tsodilo Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30.. CI 07/19 TSODILO RESOURCES : Is iron ore posed for a super cycle? PU 07/07 Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces New Drilling Results for Block 2A Confirm Significa.. CI 07/07 TSODILO RESOURCES : New Drilling Results For Block 2A Confirm Significant Upgrade Potentia.. PU 07/05 TSODILO RESOURCES : First Mine Joins Walvis Bay Corridor Group AQ 06/29 TSODILO RESOURCES BRIEF : Says Joined the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, a Public-Private Part.. MT 06/29 Tsodilo Resources Limited Joins the Walvis Bay Corridor Group CI