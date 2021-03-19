TSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED - TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1989/002108/06) Share code: TSG

ISIN: ZAE000273116

("Tsogo Sun Gaming" or "the Company")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that Tsogo Sun Gaming has received notification from Coronation Asset Management Proprietary Limited ("Coronation Asset Management"), that Coronation Asset Management, on behalf of its underlying clients, has acquired a beneficial interest in Tsogo Sun Gaming shares, such that the aggregate beneficial interests in Tsogo Sun Gaming shares held by clients of Coronation Asset Management now comprises 5.05% of the total issued shares in Tsogo Sun Gaming.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the Company has filed the required notices with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Fourways

19 March 2021

