Tsogo Sun Gaming : Changes to the board

Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1989/002108/06) Share code: TSG

ISIN: ZAE000273116 ("TSG" or "the Company")

CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE TSG BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEES

In compliance with the requirements of paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that the following changes have been made to the composition of the TSG board of directors and board committees, with immediate effect:

Regrettably, Mr Mohamed Gani has resigned from the board of directors of TSG due to ill health. Ms Farzanah Mall has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of TSG, and as chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Ms Mall is a qualified Chartered Accountant, business advisory and management consulting specialist, strategist, and leadership and governance expert, with a passion for growth and transformation of businesses and society. She has over

20 years' experience in auditing, financial management, risk management, governance, board and business optimisation, marketing, brand positioning and communication, including various roles at Deloitte, PWC and KPMG. Ms Mall is currently the CEO of Komorebi Holdings, a director/partner of Uzizo Advisory Solutions and non-executive director of Comair Limited. Ms Rachel Watson has been appointed as chair of the Social and Ethics Committee. Mr Elias Mphande has been appointed as a member of the Social and Ethics Committee, and as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Company wishes to thank Mr Gani for his extensive contribution to the TSG board and its board committees, warmly welcomes Ms Mall to the board of directors of the Company and wishes Ms Mall, Ms Watson and Mr Mpande well with their new appointments.

Fourways

18 September 2020

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited