Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSG   ZAE000273116

TSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED

(TSG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
11.88 ZAR   +1.80%
11:14aTSOGO SUN GAMING : Declaration of final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : No Change Statement, Publication of Annual Financial Statements, Integrated Report, Notice of AGM and B-BBEE report
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : Notice of availability of Annual Financial Statements, and update to the Information Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsogo Sun Gaming : Declaration of final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022

08/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1989/002108/06) Share code: TSG

ISIN: ZAE000273116

("Tsogo Sun Gaming" or "the Company")

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Tsogo Sun Gaming is pleased to announce that the Board has resolved to declare a final gross dividend of ZAR0,19 (19 cents) per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022.

The source of the dividend is from distributable reserves and will be paid in cash. The dividend declared is subject to dividend withholding tax at 20% in respect of those shareholders that are not exempt from such tax or are assessed at a lower rate. The tax payable is ZAR0,038 (3,8 cents) per share, leaving shareholders who are not exempt from dividends tax with a net dividend of ZAR0,152 (15,2 cents) per share.

The Company has 1 049 752 742 shares (excluding the 435 558 treasury shares) in issue as at the date of this declaration. The Company's income tax reference number is 9250039717.

Salient dates for payment of the dividend:

Last day to trade (cum dividend)

4

October 2022

Trading ex-dividend commences

5

October 2022

Record date

7

October 2022

Payment date

10

October 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised from 5 to 7 October 2022, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders are reminded that cheques are no longer accepted in South Africa and that they should contact their brokers or Transfer Secretaries for assistance or to provide their banking details to facilitate the dividend payment.

Fourways

18 August 2022

Equity Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED
11:14aTSOGO SUN GAMING : Declaration of final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 March 202..
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : No Change Statement, Publication of Annual Financial Statements, Integr..
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : Notice of availability of Annual Financial Statements, and update to th..
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : Notice of Annual General Meeting – 2022
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : Consolidated Annual financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 20..
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : Company Annual financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
07/29TSOGO SUN GAMING : Integrated Annual Report – 2022
PU
07/25TSOGO SUN GAMING : Small Related Party transactions concluded with Tsogo Sun Hotels Limite..
PU
05/26TSOGO SUN GAMING : Reviewed Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/26Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 773 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2022 1 405 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2022 9 156 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 428 M 746 M 746 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 17 444
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart TSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Gerrit Du Toit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lunga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Anthony Copelyn Non-Executive Chairman
Marcel Jonathan Anthony Golding Independent Non-Executive Director
Velaphi Elias Mphande Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED1.97%746
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-0.50%28 617
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-21.99%13 763
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-23.07%7 381
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED3.87%7 024
KANGWON LAND, INC.7.69%3 990