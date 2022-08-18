Tsogo Sun Gaming : Declaration of final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022

Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1989/002108/06) Share code: TSG

ISIN: ZAE000273116

("Tsogo Sun Gaming" or "the Company")

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Tsogo Sun Gaming is pleased to announce that the Board has resolved to declare a final gross dividend of ZAR0,19 (19 cents) per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022.

The source of the dividend is from distributable reserves and will be paid in cash. The dividend declared is subject to dividend withholding tax at 20% in respect of those shareholders that are not exempt from such tax or are assessed at a lower rate. The tax payable is ZAR0,038 (3,8 cents) per share, leaving shareholders who are not exempt from dividends tax with a net dividend of ZAR0,152 (15,2 cents) per share.

The Company has 1 049 752 742 shares (excluding the 435 558 treasury shares) in issue as at the date of this declaration. The Company's income tax reference number is 9250039717.

Salient dates for payment of the dividend: Last day to trade (cum dividend) 4 October 2022 Trading ex-dividend commences 5 October 2022 Record date 7 October 2022 Payment date 10 October 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised from 5 to 7 October 2022, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders are reminded that cheques are no longer accepted in South Africa and that they should contact their brokers or Transfer Secretaries for assistance or to provide their banking details to facilitate the dividend payment.

Fourways

18 August 2022

Equity Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited