Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited    TSG   ZAE000273116

TSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED

(TSG)
Tsogo Sun Gaming : Notice of availability of integrated annual report - TSGI

10/15/2020 | 10:10am EDT

Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 1989/002108/06)

JSE Alpha code: TSGI

("Tsogo Sun Gaming" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Tsogo Sun Gaming hereby confirms that its consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 ("F'20 AFS"), its integrated annual report in respect of the period ended 31 March 2020 ("F'20 IAR"), and its notice of annual general meeting, incorporating the Company's summarised audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 ("Notice of AGM"), have been published, and are available on the Company's website (www.tsogosun.com/gaming/investors/financial-reports/2020), and that the audit report relating to the F'20 AFS is unqualified.

The F'20 AFS, F'20 IAR and Notice of AGM are available for inspection at the Company's registered office at Palazzo Towers East, Montecasino Boulevard, Fourways, 2055.

Fourways

30 September 2020

Debt Sponsor:

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

