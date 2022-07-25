Tsogo Sun Gaming : Small Related Party transactions concluded with Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited and its Subsidiaries

As indicated in the SENS announcement, the Proposed Transactions constitute "small related party transactions" in terms of section 10.7 of the JSE Listings Requirements. Small related party transactions are not subject to shareholder approval provided that the issuer has informed the JSE in writing of the details of the transaction and provided the JSE with written confirmation by an independent professional expert acceptable to the JSE that the terms of the proposed transaction with the related party are fair as far as the shareholders of the issuer are concerned.