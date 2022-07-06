Tsogo Sun Hotels : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director

Director Title
Nature of transaction Name of Associate Date of transaction
Total number of securities acquired Price per security
Transaction value Nature of interest Class of securities Clearance
Director Title
Nature of transaction Name of Associate Date of transaction
Total number of securities acquired Price per security
Transaction value Nature of interest Class of securities Clearance
Fourways
6 July 2022
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Marcel von Aulock Chief Executive Officer
On market acquisition by Associate Ingwezone Proprietary Limited
4 July 2022
59 414
R3.30
R196 066.20 Indirect beneficial Ordinary
Yes
Marcel von Aulock Chief Executive Officer
On market acquisition by Associate Ingwezone Proprietary Limited
5 July 2022
40 764
R3.30
R134 521.20 Indirect beneficial Ordinary
Yes