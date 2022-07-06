Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGO   ZAE000272522

TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED

(TGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
3.380 ZAR   -0.59%
10:34aTSOGO SUN HOTELS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
05/26TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Related Party Transactions relating to hotels owned by Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited and Proposed Name Change
PU
05/26Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsogo Sun Hotels : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director

07/06/2022 | 10:34am EDT
TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2002/006356/06) JSE share code: TGO

ISIN: ZAE000272522

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In accordance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director Title

Nature of transaction Name of Associate Date of transaction

Total number of securities acquired Price per security

Transaction value Nature of interest Class of securities Clearance

Director Title

Nature of transaction Name of Associate Date of transaction

Total number of securities acquired Price per security

Transaction value Nature of interest Class of securities Clearance

Fourways

6 July 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Marcel von Aulock Chief Executive Officer

On market acquisition by Associate Ingwezone Proprietary Limited

4 July 2022

59 414

R3.30

R196 066.20 Indirect beneficial Ordinary

Yes

Marcel von Aulock Chief Executive Officer

On market acquisition by Associate Ingwezone Proprietary Limited

5 July 2022

40 764

R3.30

R134 521.20 Indirect beneficial Ordinary

Yes

Disclaimer

Tsogo Sun Hotels Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
