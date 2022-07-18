Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited
  News
  Summary
    TGO   ZAE000272522

TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED

(TGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
3.530 ZAR   +0.86%
07:54aTSOGO SUN HOTELS : Grant and Acceptance of Share Appreciation Rights by Directors
PU
07/06TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
05/26TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Related Party Transactions relating to hotels owned by Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited and Proposed Name Change
PU
Tsogo Sun Hotels : Grant and Acceptance of Share Appreciation Rights by Directors

07/18/2022 | 07:54am EDT
Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2002/006356/06

Share Code: TGO ISIN:ZAE000272522

("Tsogo Sun Hotels" or the "Company" or the "Group")

GRANT AND ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS BY DIRECTORS

In compliance with Paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in relation to the granting and acceptance of Share Appreciation Rights ("SARs") in terms of the Tsogo Sun Hotels Share Appreciation Rights Plan by directors of the Company and its major subsidiaries.

Director

Laurelle McDonald

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Company

Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited

Nature of transaction

Grant and acceptance of SARs, off market

Nature of interest

Direct, beneficial

Class of shares

Ordinary TGO shares

Date of grant of SARs

1 April 2022

Date of acceptance

18 July 2022

Clearance to deal

Yes

Number of SARs

SARs strike price

Value of transaction

Vesting date of SARs

Expiry Date of SARs

1 048 752

R3.3373

R3 500 000

31/03/2025

31/03/2028

Director

Lindelwa Isabelle

Designation

Director

Company

Southern Sun Hotel Interests Pty Ltd

Nature of transaction

Grant and acceptance of SARs, off market

Nature of interest

Direct, beneficial

Class of shares

Ordinary TGO shares

Date of grant of SARs

1 April 2022

Date of acceptance

18 July 2022

Clearance to deal

Yes

Number of SARs

SARs strike price

Value of transaction

Vesting date of SARs

Expiry Date of SARs

599 287

R3.3373

R2 000 000

31/03/2025

31/03/2028

Director

Jaco Boshoff

Designation

Director

Company

Southern Sun Hotel Interests Pty Ltd

Nature of transaction

Grant and acceptance of SARs, off market

Nature of interest

Direct, beneficial

Class of shares

Ordinary TGO shares

Date of grant of SARs

1 April 2022

Date of acceptance

18 July 2022

Clearance to deal

Yes

Number of SARs

SARs strike price

Value of transaction

Vesting date of SARs

Expiry Date of SARs

898 931

R3.3373

R3 000 000

31/03/2025

31/03/2028

Fourways

18 July 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Tsogo Sun Hotels Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 11:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
