Tsogo Sun Hotels : Grant and Acceptance of Share Appreciation Rights by Directors

Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 2002/006356/06
Share Code: TGO ISIN:ZAE000272522
("Tsogo Sun Hotels" or the "Company" or the "Group")
GRANT AND ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS BY DIRECTORS
In compliance with Paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in relation to the granting and acceptance of Share Appreciation Rights ("SARs") in terms of the Tsogo Sun Hotels Share Appreciation Rights Plan by directors of the Company and its major subsidiaries.
|
Director
|
|
|
Laurelle McDonald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Designation
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
|
Grant and acceptance of SARs, off market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
Direct, beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
Ordinary TGO shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of grant of SARs
|
|
1 April 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of acceptance
|
|
|
18 July 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clearance to deal
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of SARs
|
|
SARs strike price
|
|
Value of transaction
|
|
Vesting date of SARs
|
Expiry Date of SARs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 048 752
|
|
R3.3373
|
|
R3 500 000
|
|
31/03/2025
|
31/03/2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
Lindelwa Isabelle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Designation
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Southern Sun Hotel Interests Pty Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
|
Grant and acceptance of SARs, off market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
Direct, beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
Ordinary TGO shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of grant of SARs
|
|
1 April 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of acceptance
|
|
|
18 July 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clearance to deal
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of SARs
|
|
SARs strike price
|
|
Value of transaction
|
|
Vesting date of SARs
|
Expiry Date of SARs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
599 287
|
|
R3.3373
|
|
R2 000 000
|
|
31/03/2025
|
31/03/2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|