Tsogo Sun Hotels : Posting of Circular relating to the Hotel Sale Transaction and the Separation Transaction and Proposed Name Change

Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2002/006356/06 Share Code: TGO ISIN: ZAE000272522 ("Tsogo Sun Hotels" or "the Company")

POSTING OF CIRCULAR RELATING TO THE HOTEL SALE TRANSACTION AND THE SEPARATION TRANSACTION, THE PROPOSED NAME CHANGE AND NOTICE OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

INTRODUCTION

Words and expressions defined in this announcement shall, when used below, bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular distributed to shareholders on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

Shareholders of Tsogo Sun Hotels ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 26 May 2022 relating to the Related Party Transactions comprising of the Hotel Sale Transaction and the Separation Transaction ("the Proposed Transactions").

In the SENS announcement, the Company also advised Shareholders that Tsogo Sun Hotels had commenced rebranding its business operations to "Southern Sun" and wishes to propose that the name of the Company be changed from "Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited" to "Southern Sun Limited" ("Change of Name"). The JSE has subject to shareholder approval, approved the Change of Name with a new share code and short name "SSU" and the Company will retain its history. The ISIN number and the sector (Travel and Leisure) on which the Company is listed on the Main Board of the JSE will remain unchanged.

POSTING OF CIRCULAR

Shareholders are hereby advised that the Circular has been distributed to Shareholders on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 and contains a notice convening a general meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, 18 August 2022 at 10:00 (South African Time) for the purpose of considering, and if deemed fit, passing with or without modification, the resolutions required to approve the Proposed Transactions and Change of Name ("General Meeting"). The General Meeting will be conducted entirely by electronic communication via Microsoft Teams.

Copies of the Circular are available on the Company's website at www.southernsun.com/investors/circulars or may be obtained from the registered office of Tsogo Sun Hotels during normal business hours from Wednesday, 20 July 2022 to Thursday, 18 August 2022.

SALIENT DATES AND TIMES

2022