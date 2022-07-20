Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGO   ZAE000272522

TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED

(TGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
3.500 ZAR    0.00%
10:14aTSOGO SUN HOTELS : Posting of Circular relating to the Hotel Sale Transaction and the Separation Transaction and Proposed Name Change
PU
07/18TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Grant and Acceptance of Share Appreciation Rights by Directors
PU
07/06TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsogo Sun Hotels : Posting of Circular relating to the Hotel Sale Transaction and the Separation Transaction and Proposed Name Change

07/20/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2002/006356/06 Share Code: TGO ISIN: ZAE000272522 ("Tsogo Sun Hotels" or "the Company")

POSTING OF CIRCULAR RELATING TO THE HOTEL SALE TRANSACTION AND THE SEPARATION TRANSACTION, THE PROPOSED NAME CHANGE AND NOTICE OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

INTRODUCTION

Words and expressions defined in this announcement shall, when used below, bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular distributed to shareholders on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

Shareholders of Tsogo Sun Hotels ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 26 May 2022 relating to the Related Party Transactions comprising of the Hotel Sale Transaction and the Separation Transaction ("the Proposed Transactions").

In the SENS announcement, the Company also advised Shareholders that Tsogo Sun Hotels had commenced rebranding its business operations to "Southern Sun" and wishes to propose that the name of the Company be changed from "Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited" to "Southern Sun Limited" ("Change of Name"). The JSE has subject to shareholder approval, approved the Change of Name with a new share code and short name "SSU" and the Company will retain its history. The ISIN number and the sector (Travel and Leisure) on which the Company is listed on the Main Board of the JSE will remain unchanged.

POSTING OF CIRCULAR

Shareholders are hereby advised that the Circular has been distributed to Shareholders on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 and contains a notice convening a general meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, 18 August 2022 at 10:00 (South African Time) for the purpose of considering, and if deemed fit, passing with or without modification, the resolutions required to approve the Proposed Transactions and Change of Name ("General Meeting"). The General Meeting will be conducted entirely by electronic communication via Microsoft Teams.

Copies of the Circular are available on the Company's website at www.southernsun.com/investors/circulars or may be obtained from the registered office of Tsogo Sun Hotels during normal business hours from Wednesday, 20 July 2022 to Thursday, 18 August 2022.

SALIENT DATES AND TIMES

2022

Record date for Shareholders to be recorded in the Register in order to receive the Circular

Circular incorporating the Notice of General Meeting and Form of Proxy (grey), distributed to Shareholders on

Announcement of distribution of Circular and notice convening the General Meeting released on SENS on

Friday, 15 July

Wednesday, 20 July

Wednesday, 20 July

Last day to trade Shares in order to be recorded in the Register to vote at the General Meeting (see note 2 below) on

Record date for a Shareholder to be registered in the Register in order to be eligible to attend and participate in the General Meeting and to vote thereat, by close of trade on

Forms of Proxy (grey) in respect of the General Meeting to be lodged at the Transfer Secretaries, preferably by 10h00 on

General Meeting held at 10h00 on

Results of the General Meeting published on SENS on

Change of Name special resolution lodged with CIPC for registration

Change of Name finalisation announcement published on

Fulfilment of suspensive conditions

Last day to trade prior to Change of Name

Termination date for trading under the name "Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited" and commencement of trading under "Southern Sun Limited" under the JSE share code "SSU", ISIN ZAE000272522 from commencement of trade on

Record date for Change of Name

Issue of new securities. Certificates posted/CSDPs and brokers updated

Monday, 8 August

Friday, 12 August

Tuesday, 16 August

Thursday, 18 August

Thursday, 18 August

Tuesday, 23 August

Tuesday, 6 September

Tuesday, 6 September

Tuesday, 13 September

Wednesday, 14 September

Friday, 16 September Monday, 19 September

Notes:

  1. The above dates and times are subject to amendment at the discretion of Tsogo Sun Hotels. Any such amendment will be released on SENS, to the extent required.
  2. Shareholders should note that as transactions in Shares are settled in the electronic settlement system used by Strate, settlement of trades takes place three South African Business Days after such trade. Therefore, Shareholders who acquire Shares after close of trade on Monday, 8 August 2022 will not be eligible to attend, participate in and vote at the General Meeting.
  3. Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised after the last day to trade prior to the Change of Name being Tuesday, 13 September 2022.
  4. All dates and times indicated above are South African Standard Time.

Fourways

20 July 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Legal advisor

ENSafrica

Independent Expert

Merchantec Capital

Independent Reporting Accountant

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc

Disclaimer

Tsogo Sun Hotels Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 14:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED
10:14aTSOGO SUN HOTELS : Posting of Circular relating to the Hotel Sale Transaction and the Sepa..
PU
07/18TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Grant and Acceptance of Share Appreciation Rights by Directors
PU
07/06TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
05/26TSOGO SUN HOTELS : Related Party Transactions relating to hotels owned by Tsogo Sun Gaming..
PU
05/26Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/20Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2021New COVID strain hits revival of S.Africa's international tourist trade
RE
2021REFILE-UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand, stocks recover after sinking on Omicron worries
RE
2021Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30,..
CI
2021South African rand flat on day despite U.S. jobs miss; stocks edge up
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 645 M - -
Net income 2022 -156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 173 M 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 844
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcel Nikolaus von Aulock Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurelle McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Anthony Copelyn Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed Haroun Ahmed Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sipho Christopher Gina Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSOGO SUN HOTELS LIMITED-0.57%303
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED7.12%12 873
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-0.10%8 645
WHITBREAD PLC-10.25%6 505
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-24.86%6 490
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-22.80%6 374