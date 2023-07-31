The interests of the providers of financial capital are, however, largely aligned with other key stakeholders in that they also are focused on the creation of value in the long term.

In determining which matters are material for disclosure in our integrated annual report we have considered whether the matter substantively affects, or has the potential to substantively affect, our strategy, our business model or the forms of capital we utilise and ultimately our ability to create, preserve or erode value over the short, medium and long term.

REPORTING BOUNDARY AND SCOPE

This report provides a holistic yet deliberately succinct overview of Tsogo Sun Limited's ("Tsogo Sun") strategy and business model, material risks and associated opportunities, operational performance and Environmental, Social and Governance practices for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The information included in this report relates to our activities at group level, and those of our operating subsidiaries. Both financial and non-financial data from subsidiaries is fully consolidated.

We assessed issues significantly impacting value creation and examined areas beyond financial reporting. This is to identify and address all risks and opportunities to our business, and the effects of our activities. In making these assessments, we considered short, medium and long-term implications.

Reporting frameworks

Our reporting process was guided by the principles and requirements in the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); the International Framework, the King IV Report on Corporate Governancefor South Africa, 2016 ("King IV"); JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance, the JSE Listings Requirements, the JSE Debt Listings Requirements and the Companies Act of South Africa, 71 of 2008, as amended ("Companies Act"). We also provide extracts from the consolidated financial statements in this report.

The full set of consolidated financial statements is available on our website www.tsogosun.com/investors and also for inspection at the company's registered office at Palazzo Towers East,