TSR, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 21.66 million compared to USD 26.03 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.459985 million compared to USD 0.673833 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to USD 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.2 compared to USD 0.3 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 44.17 million compared to USD 52.23 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.01 million compared to USD 1.17 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.47 compared to USD 0.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.45 compared to USD 0.52 a year ago.