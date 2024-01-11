TSR, Inc. is a staffing company, which is focused on recruiting Information Technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work and providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The Company provides its customers with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house IT capabilities. Its contract computer programming services involve the provision of technical staff to customers to meet the specialized requirements of their IT operations. The Company has staffing capabilities in the areas of application development in .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support and database development and administration. The Company also provides contract administrative (non-IT) workers to support IT customers.