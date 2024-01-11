TSR, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended November 30, 2023
January 11, 2024 at 05:01 pm EST
TSR, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 21.66 million compared to USD 26.03 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.459985 million compared to USD 0.673833 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to USD 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.2 compared to USD 0.3 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 44.17 million compared to USD 52.23 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.01 million compared to USD 1.17 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.47 compared to USD 0.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.45 compared to USD 0.52 a year ago.
TSR, Inc. is a staffing company, which is focused on recruiting Information Technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work and providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The Company provides its customers with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house IT capabilities. Its contract computer programming services involve the provision of technical staff to customers to meet the specialized requirements of their IT operations. The Company has staffing capabilities in the areas of application development in .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support and database development and administration. The Company also provides contract administrative (non-IT) workers to support IT customers.