Official TSR, INC. press release

TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI) (“TSR” or “the Company”), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended November 30, 2023, revenue decreased 16.8% from the same quarter last year to $21.7 million. Net income attributable to TSR for the current quarter was $460,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $674,000, or $0.30 per share, in the prior year quarter. The Company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with $14.8 million in net working capital or approximately $6.91 per share.

Thomas Salerno, our CEO, stated: “Primarily as the result of decreases in the number of clerical and administrative contractors on billing with customers, revenue decreased 16.8% from the prior year quarter. This resulted in net income of $460,000 as compared to $674,000 in the prior year’s second quarter. As always, we continue to focus on controlling costs, which has helped us maintain profitability while customers are reducing their spending. In the current quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses were reduced by $440,000 from last year’s comparable quarter, in line with the reduction in revenue.

We continue to navigate an uncertain macro-economic environment, but we are optimistic that revenue and income will grow in the long run. The team continues to make progress with new customers and I am proud of their effort to offer our legacy customers some of the best service in the business. We believe that TSR is well-positioned in the industry and has a strong balance sheet.”

The Company will file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2023 today with further details at www.sec.gov.

About TSR, Inc.

Founded in 1969, TSR, Inc. is a leading staffing company focused on recruiting information technology professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, and project work. For over 50 years, TSR has successfully served clients in banking, asset management, pharmaceuticals, insurance, health care, public utility, publishing, and other industries. We provide candidate screening, timely placement, and a real understanding of the right skill sets required by our clients. To learn more, please visit our website at www.tsrconsulting.com.

Certain statements contained herein, including statements as to the Company’s plans, future prospects, and future cash flow requirements are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the statements concerning the success of the Company’s plan for growth, both internally and through the previously announced pursuit of suitable acquisition candidates; the successful integration of announced and completed acquisitions and any related benefits therefrom; the impact of adverse economic conditions on client spending which have a negative impact on the Company’s business; risks relating to the competitive nature of the markets for contract computer programming services; the extent to which market conditions for the Company’s contract computer programming services will continue to adversely affect the Company’s business; the concentration of the Company’s business with certain customers; uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to maintain its relations with existing customers and expand its business; the impact of changes in the industry such as the use of vendor management companies in connection with the consultant procurement process; the increase in customers moving IT operations offshore; the Company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions; the risks, uncertainties and expense of the legal proceedings to which the Company is a party; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Three Months Ending November 30, Six Months Ending November 30, 2023 Unaudited 2022 Unaudited 2023 Unaudited 2022 Unaudited Revenue, net $ 21,657,000 $ 26,031,000 $ 44,171,000 $ 52,230,000 Cost of sales 17,839,000 21,400,000 36,326,000 43,166,000 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,185,000 3,625,000 6,437,000 7,303,000 21,024,000 25,025,000 42,763,000 50,469,000 Income from operations 633,000 1,006,000 1,408,000 1,761,000 Other income (expense), net 35,000 (18,000 ) 34,000 (47,000 ) Pre-tax income 668,000 988,000 1,442,000 1,714,000 Income tax provision 181,000 301,000 384,000 519,000 Consolidated net income 487,000 687,000 1,058,000 1,195,000 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 27,000 13,000 51,000 26,000 Net income attributable to TSR, Inc. $ 460,000 $ 674,000 $ 1,007,000 $ 1,169,000 Basic net income per TSR, Inc. common share $ 0.21 $ 0.31 $ 0.47 $ 0.55 Diluted net income per TSR, Inc. common share $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.52 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 2,143,712 2,139,861 2,143,712 2,143,155 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 2,250,118 2,232,332 2,248,851 2,234,473

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111913699/en/