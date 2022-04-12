Log in
    TSRI   US8728852075

TSR, INC.

(TSRI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 03:42:56 pm EDT
10.44 USD   -11.22%
03:12pTSR : TROOPS tops tech gainers; Dave tops losers
PU
04/11Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
04/11TSR, Inc. Reports Record Revenue for the Third Quarter Ended February 28, 2022
BU
TSR : TROOPS tops tech gainers; Dave tops losers

04/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Gainers: TROOPS (TROO) +24%. Auddia (AUUD) +9%. AGM Group (AGMH) +8%. LightPath Technologies (LPTH) +8%. Focus Universal (FCUV) +8%. Losers: Dave (DAVEW) -17%. TSR (TSRI) -11%. BigBear.ai (BBAI) -9%. Kingsoft Cloud (KC) -9%. Wejo Group (WEJO) -9%.

For further details see:

TROOPS tops tech gainers; Dave tops losers

TSR Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,35 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 26,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas C. Salerno President, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
John G. Sharkey CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Bradley Matthew Tirpak Chairman
Howard Timothy Eriksen Independent Director
Robert E. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSR, INC.29.23%23
ACCENTURE PLC-21.05%207 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.12%178 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.45%113 646
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.42%97 605
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%97 014