TSR : TROOPS tops tech gainers; Dave tops losers

Gainers: TROOPS (TROO) +24%. Auddia (AUUD) +9%. AGM Group (AGMH) +8%. LightPath Technologies (LPTH) +8%. Focus Universal (FCUV) +8%. Losers: Dave (DAVEW) -17%. TSR (TSRI) -11%. BigBear.ai (BBAI) -9%. Kingsoft Cloud (KC) -9%. Wejo Group (WEJO) -9%.
TROOPS tops tech gainers; Dave tops losers
