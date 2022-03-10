TSRC : Announcement for Distribution of 2021 Earnings Resolved by Board of Directors
03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
14:25:49
Subject
Announcement for Distribution of 2021 Earnings
Resolved by Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/10
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):2.40
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):1981703947
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:10