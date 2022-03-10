TSRC : Announcement for convening the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Resolved by Board of Directors
03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
14:13:43
Subject
Announcement for convening the 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting Resolved by Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Taipei New Horizon(14F., No.88 Yan Chang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City,
Taiwan)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
To report 2021 Employee's Compensation and Directors' Compensation
To report 2021 earnings distribution
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(Ⅰ)To Ratify the Proposal for 2021 Business Report and Financial Report
(including changes in accounting estimates)
(Ⅱ)To Ratify the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Earnings
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(Ⅰ) To Amend the Company's Articles of Incorporation
(Ⅱ) To Amend the Company's Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal
of Assets
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The proposal in written submitted by shareholders will be accepted by the
financial division of TSRC Corporation from April 11, 2022 to April 20, 2022
at 5 p.m. in accordance with the provisions of Article 172-1 of the Company
Act.