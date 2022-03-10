TSRC : Announcement for convening the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Resolved by Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17 3.Shareholders meeting location: Taipei New Horizon(14F., No.88 Yan Chang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: To report 2021 Employee's Compensation and Directors' Compensation To report 2021 earnings distribution 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (Ⅰ)To Ratify the Proposal for 2021 Business Report and Financial Report (including changes in accounting estimates) (Ⅱ)To Ratify the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Earnings 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (Ⅰ) To Amend the Company's Articles of Incorporation (Ⅱ) To Amend the Company's Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The proposal in written submitted by shareholders will be accepted by the financial division of TSRC Corporation from April 11, 2022 to April 20, 2022 at 5 p.m. in accordance with the provisions of Article 172-1 of the Company Act.