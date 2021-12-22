TSRC : Announcement for convening the shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd , a subsidiary of TSRC CORPORATION

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/12/22 2.Shareholders meeting date:2021/12/22 3.Shareholders meeting location:NA 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 1.2022 budget 2.The release of prohibition on General Manager and Financial Officer from participation in competitive business 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None