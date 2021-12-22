TSRC : Announcement for convening the shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd , a subsidiary of TSRC CORPORATION
12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/22
Time of announcement
16:01:53
Subject
Announcement for convening the shareholder's
meeting on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd ,
a subsidiary of TSRC CORPORATION
Date of events
2021/12/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/12/22
2.Shareholders meeting date:2021/12/22
3.Shareholders meeting location:NA
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
1.2022 budget
2.The release of prohibition on General Manager and Financial Officer
from participation in competitive business
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
