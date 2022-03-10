TSRC : Announcement of consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 approved by board meeting of Directors

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/10 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/03 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):32533238 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6800464 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3928099 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5632988 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4464305 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3930939 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):4.76 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):32829763 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):12705945 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):18025950 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None