Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TSRC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2103   TW0002103009

TSRC CORPORATION

(2103)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSRC : Announcement of consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 approved by board meeting of Directors

03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 14:13:26
Subject 
 Announcement of consolidated financial statements
for the year of 2021 approved by board meeting
of Directors
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):32533238
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):6800464
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3928099
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5632988
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):4464305
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3930939
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.76
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):32829763
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):12705945
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):18025950
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TSRC Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TSRC CORPORATION
01:23aTSRC : Announcement for convening the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Resolved by Board ..
PU
01:23aTSRC : Announcement of consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 approved by ..
PU
02/18TSRC : Announcement of cash distribution on behalf of TSRC SPECIALTY MATERIALS LLC, a subs..
PU
02/14TSRC : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Important Res..
PU
01/28TSRC : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Capital Reduc..
PU
01/21TSRC : Announcement of the changes in accounting estimates in the consolidated financial s..
PU
01/21TSRC : Announcement of the Release the Prohibition on managerial Officer from Participatio..
PU
2021TSRC : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Convening the..
PU
2021TSRC : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Cash Distribu..
PU
2021TSRC : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for the Record Da..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 763 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net income 2021 4 064 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2021 3 465 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,88x
Yield 2021 6,10%
Capitalization 27 950 M 986 M 986 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart TSRC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TSRC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSRC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,85 TWD
Average target price 41,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheang Chai Chief Executive Officer
Wen Yuan Wang Head-Finance & Spokesman
Nita Ing Chairman
Qi Wei Lu Deputy GM-Research & Development
Yung Chen Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSRC CORPORATION-16.21%986
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-30.72%5 091
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.32%1 251
AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP.-30.66%664
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING-14.68%560
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD-12.40%135