TSRC : Announcement of consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 approved by board meeting of Directors
03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
14:13:26
Subject
Announcement of consolidated financial statements
for the year of 2021 approved by board meeting
of Directors
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):32533238
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):6800464
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3928099
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5632988
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4464305
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3930939
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.76
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):32829763
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):12705945
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):18025950
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None