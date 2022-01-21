Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  TSRC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2103   TW0002103009

TSRC CORPORATION

(2103)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSRC : Announcement of the Release the Prohibition on managerial Officer from Participation in Competitive Business Resolved by Board meeting of Directors

01/21/2022 | 12:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 13:43:03
Subject 
 Announcement of the Release the Prohibition on
managerial Officer from Participation in Competitive
Business Resolved by Board meeting of Directors
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
1.Tsu-Ti Liu    Vice President of Synthetic Rubber Division
2.Chih-Wei Hsu  Vice President of Operations Division
3.Wen-Yuan Wang Vice President of Finance Division
4.Cheng-Nan Lin Senior Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development
Dep.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
The managerial officers shall act as a director/supervisor of another
company, or operate for the benefit of his/her own or others, any business
which is the same as TSRC Corporation
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
The period as the managerial officer of TSRC Corporation
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
After discussion of all directors, the agenda is resolved unanimously
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):
1.Tsu-Ti Liu     Vice President of Synthetic Rubber Division
2.Chih-Wei Hsu   Vice President of Operations Division
3.Wen-Yuan Wang  Vice President of Finance Division
4.Cheng-Nan Lin Senior Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development Dep.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
1.Tsu-Ti Liu
  (1)Chairman of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited
  (2) Director of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd
2.Chih-Wei Hsu:Director of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company
Limited
3.Wen-Yuan Wang:Supervisor of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial
Co. Ltd
4.Cheng-Nan Lin:Director of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company
 Limited
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited:No.22 TongWang Road,
Nantong Economic & Technological Development Area, Nantong Jingsu, P.R.C
2.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd:No.1 Shen Hua Road,
Nantong Economic & Technological Development Zone, Nantong, Jiangsu, P.R.C
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited: production and sale
of BR
2.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd: production and sale of
NBR
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TSRC Corporation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
