TSRC : Announcement of the Release the Prohibition on managerial Officer from Participation in Competitive Business Resolved by Board meeting of Directors
01/21/2022 | 12:52am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
13:43:03
Subject
Announcement of the Release the Prohibition on
managerial Officer from Participation in Competitive
Business Resolved by Board meeting of Directors
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:
1.Tsu-Ti Liu Vice President of Synthetic Rubber Division
2.Chih-Wei Hsu Vice President of Operations Division
3.Wen-Yuan Wang Vice President of Finance Division
4.Cheng-Nan Lin Senior Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development
Dep.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
The managerial officers shall act as a director/supervisor of another
company, or operate for the benefit of his/her own or others, any business
which is the same as TSRC Corporation
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
The period as the managerial officer of TSRC Corporation
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
After discussion of all directors, the agenda is resolved unanimously
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):
1.Tsu-Ti Liu Vice President of Synthetic Rubber Division
2.Chih-Wei Hsu Vice President of Operations Division
3.Wen-Yuan Wang Vice President of Finance Division
4.Cheng-Nan Lin Senior Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development Dep.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
1.Tsu-Ti Liu
(1)Chairman of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited
(2) Director of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd
2.Chih-Wei Hsu:Director of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company
Limited
3.Wen-Yuan Wang:Supervisor of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial
Co. Ltd
4.Cheng-Nan Lin:Director of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company
Limited
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited:No.22 TongWang Road,
Nantong Economic & Technological Development Area, Nantong Jingsu, P.R.C
2.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd:No.1 Shen Hua Road,
Nantong Economic & Technological Development Zone, Nantong, Jiangsu, P.R.C
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited: production and sale
of BR
2.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd: production and sale of
NBR
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TSRC Corporation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.