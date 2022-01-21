TSRC : Announcement of the Release the Prohibition on managerial Officer from Participation in Competitive Business Resolved by Board meeting of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: 1.Tsu-Ti Liu Vice President of Synthetic Rubber Division 2.Chih-Wei Hsu Vice President of Operations Division 3.Wen-Yuan Wang Vice President of Finance Division 4.Cheng-Nan Lin Senior Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development Dep. 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: The managerial officers shall act as a director/supervisor of another company, or operate for the benefit of his/her own or others, any business which is the same as TSRC Corporation 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: The period as the managerial officer of TSRC Corporation 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act): After discussion of all directors, the agenda is resolved unanimously 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below): 1.Tsu-Ti Liu Vice President of Synthetic Rubber Division 2.Chih-Wei Hsu Vice President of Operations Division 3.Wen-Yuan Wang Vice President of Finance Division 4.Cheng-Nan Lin Senior Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development Dep. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: 1.Tsu-Ti Liu (1)Chairman of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited (2) Director of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd 2.Chih-Wei Hsu:Director of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited 3.Wen-Yuan Wang:Supervisor of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd 4.Cheng-Nan Lin:Director of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: 1.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited:No.22 TongWang Road, Nantong Economic & Technological Development Area, Nantong Jingsu, P.R.C 2.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd:No.1 Shen Hua Road, Nantong Economic & Technological Development Zone, Nantong, Jiangsu, P.R.C 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: 1.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited: production and sale of BR 2.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd: production and sale of NBR 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None